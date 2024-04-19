2 safeties make top 50 players of Touchdown Wire’s big board

The NFL draft is a week away, which means teams have almost assembled their draft boards. Many analysts have their big boards set, and that includes Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

Farrar has his top 50 players ranked and they include only two safeties.

Of course, for the Arizona Cardinals, who have two dynamic starting safeties in Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, it isn’t a position of priority. Will they select a safety in the first two days of the draft? It seems highly unlikely they would in the first or second rounds.

Who are the two safeties to make the cut?

The first is Georgia safety Javon Bullard, who comes in at No. 28. The other is Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, who is ranked No. 33.

Neither is likely a player will target, regardless of their talent.

Even still, check out Farrar’s full scouting report on both players.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire