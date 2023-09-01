2 Giants named to CBS Sports’ 2023 Preseason All-NFL Team

Two New York Giants have been named to CBS Sports’ Preseason All-NFL Team.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and left tackle Andrew Thomas made the list of 53 players, which was compiled by analyst Cody Benjamin.

Lawrence, taken 17th overall by the Giants in the 2018 NFL draft, was named a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022 and was also a Pro Bowl selection.

Thomas was the Giants’ top selection in the 2020 NFL draft (fourth overall) and was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2022 after two inconsistent seasons. He was snubbed for the Pro Bowl a season ago.

Running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Bobby Okereke, and tight end Darren Waller all received votes but not enough to make the list of 53.

Considering how few snaps any of the Giants’ starters played this preseason, it’s interesting to see five players earn votes and two players be named to the team.

