2 former Pitt Panthers join Mount Lebanon high school football program as assistant coaches

When you go to a Mount Lebanon football practice you will see two faces very familiar to Pitt football fans.

Former Panthers Tre Tipton and Chase Pine are rekindling their love of football on the other side of the game, joining the high school staff as assistant coaches.

Tipton and Pine said they have a new appreciation for the sport now that they have stepped into their coaching roles.

“I was at the same point that they were when I was younger, not knowing how to do this now know how to do that. You know, just having a coach that really, you know, put his time and he really helped me and that’s what I’m trying to do to them,” said Pine.

Both players also admit they owe some former coaches an apology.

“I see myself and I reflect on myself and I’m like, Trey, you should have shut up when you were a kid,” said Tipton.

The players never envisioned themselves in coaching roles, but this new chapter has provided each with a newfound sense of purpose.

“It’s one of those things where I feel myself loving again, you and me and getting back in the game. See the kids smile to the kids I want to actually enjoy the game,” said Tipton.

When the two are on the sidelines with the players they are taken right back to when they were taking the field themselves.

“I feel like I have a helmet on I’m running down there screaming jumping on them and you know, it just brings the the kid out again, honestly,” said Pine.

The two are already making an impact on the Blue Devils program. Head Coach Mike Collodi called the duo invaluable and said a lot of parents have reached out to say how appreciative they are of the young energy the two have brought.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW



