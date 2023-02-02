19 players Giants have drafted from Senior Bowl over last 6 years

The NFL draft run-up begins this week with the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The New York Giants have always had a presence at the game and have drafted many a player who has participated in the game over the years.

Here are some players the Giants met and scouted at the game and then drafted going back to 2017.

2017: Evan Engram, Dalvin Tomlinson, Davis Webb

The Giants’ first three picks in the 2017 NFL draft were all featured at the Senior Bowl that year.

Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram (No. 23 overall), Alabama defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (No. 55), and quarterback Davis Webb of Cal — the MVP of the game — who was selected 87th overall by Big Blue that year.

2018: Will Hernandez, B.J. Hill, Kyle Lauletta

The Giants took UTEP guard Will Hernandez with the 34th overall selection in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He played four seasons for the Giants, starting 56 games.

In Round 3, they grabbed North Carolina State defensive tackle B.J. Hill and Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta, the MVP of the game.

2019: Daniel Jones, Oshane Ximines

The Giants fell in love with Jones after this game. The Duke quarterback was the MVP of the game and was taken No. 6 overall by Big Blue in the draft that year.

Also in this game: third-rounder Oshane Ximines, a linebacker from Old Dominion, and West Virginia wide receiver David Sills, who had a touchdown in the game and later signed with the Giants after a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills.

2020: 5 Players

The Giants took a lot away from this game: third-round pick Matt Peart, an offensive tackle from UConn, and four Day 3 picks — UCLA defensive back Darnay Holmes and linebackers Cam Brown, Carter Coughlin and T.J. Brunson.

Also in this game: offensive lineman Ben Bredeson and cornerback Terrell Burgess.

2021: 4 players

Four of the Giants’ six draft picks in 2021 played in the Senior Bowl that year.

Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was taken by the Giants with the 20th overall pick in the first round, surprisingly did not play in the game (injured his ankle during practice that week).

Meanwhile, three other Giants draft picks did play that day: Aaron Robinson, Elerson Smith, and Rodarius Williams. Unfortunately, none of them have played much since.

2022: Daniel Bellinger, Darrian Beavers

First-year general manager Joe Schoen came away from this game with just two draft picks — San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger (Round 4) and sixth-rounder Darrian Beavers, a linebacker from Cincinnati.

