16 UCF players earn All-Big 12 honors

UCF receiver Javon Baker and defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash were named All-Big 12 first-team selections, leading a group of 16 Knights to be honored on Wednesday.

The league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their players, made the selections.

Baker led the conference in receiving yards (966) and receiving yards per game (80.5), had the longest reception of the season (86 yards), and was second with average yards per catch (22.5). Morris-Brash led the Big 12 in tackles for loss (18) and was second in the league in sacks (8.5).

Linebacker Jason Johnson, second in the conference in tackles (102), was named to the second team.

Thirteen players earned honorable-mention status:

QB John Rhys Plumlee

RB RJ Harvey

WR Kobe Hudson

OL Lokahi Pauole

OL Tylan Grable

PR/KR Xavier Townsend

DE Malachi Lawrence

DT Lee Hunter

CB Corey Thornton

S Demari Henderson

K Colton Boomer

DT John Walker (Defensive Freshman of the Year)

TE Randy Pittman Jr. (Offensive Freshman of the Year)

