16-seed Texas A&M softball drops Game 2 vs. No. 1-seed Texas in extra innings

In one of the most exciting softball games on the weekend, 16-seed Texas A&M came up just short in extra innings vs. No.1-seed Texas Longhorns, failing to capitalize off freshman Mya Perez's three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Returning to the mound for the second straight day, pitcher Emiley Kennedy hopefully has a giant ice bag on her arm. The junior ace gave it her all for six innings before exiting, but she had to come back in to finish the game after Brooke Vestal struggled for one inning.

Despite her impressive performance, Kennedy allowed 14 hits and six earned runs, highlighting the need for more reliable arms on the Aggies' roster. As the team enters the offseason, head coach Trisha Ford will undoubtedly look to bolster the pitching staff to prevent the overuse of their star player.

At the plate, the Aggies, like in Game 1, took an early 3-0 lead after Jazmine Hill's two-run homer and Kennedy Powell's RBI single in the first. Trinity Cannon added to her productive weekend with her third home run in the 5th, extending the lead to 5-1 heading into what was a game-changing sixth inning.

Due to several poor fielding decisions and Kennedy/Vistral's pitching woes, Texas went on a scoring rampage to re-take lead at 6-5. Held scoreless in the bottom of the frame, the Longhorns tacked on three more runs off a Bella Dayton homer.

However, the Aggies weren't finished, as freshman Mya Perez deserves a spot on Sport Center's Top 10 after what she did on Saturday night, stepping up to the plate with two on base and two outs, and down to her last strike, only to power a three-run shot to tie game and send things into extra innings.

Going into extra innings, the Aggies failed to capitalize on the momentum. At the same time, the Longhorns strategically added what became the game-winning run from the speedy Kayden Henry in the top of the 9th. With two on base in the bottom of the frame, Kramer Eschette grounded into a double-play to end the game.

Texas A&M will take on Texas in a series-deciding Game 3 on Sunday night. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. CT. and will air on ESPN2.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 16-seed Texas A&M softball drops Game 2 vs. No. 1-seed Texas in extra innings