Tyrese Maxey with 'tremendous' finger-roll over Knicks' Josh Hart
Wilmer Flores gets the Giants on the board with an RBI double in the sixth ining of San Francisco's 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Oracle Park.
150th Kentucky Derby preview: Forever Young
Drew Dinsick previews another Japanese bred, trained (Yoshito Yahagi) and ridden (Ryusei Sakai) horse in Forever Young, who remains "polarizing among the handicapping community" and whose support is "drifting."