- Did Joey Wendle make mistake not going for runner at home in Mets-Cubs game?Following the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Cubs, SNY's Gary Apple and Todd Zeile discuss third baseman Joey Wendle going for a double play in the 8th inning with the Mets up by one run rather than go for the runner at home.3:26Now PlayingPaused
- 49ers Talk: 49ers sign Terrell Owen's son Terique as undrafted free agentOn this episode of "49ers Talk", hosts Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan discuss the 49ers signing Terrell Owen's son Terique as an undrafted free agent.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/49ers-talk-terique-owens-signing/1730063/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">49ers Talk: 49ers sign Terrell Owen's son Terique as undrafted free agent</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>0:58Now PlayingPaused
- Joey Wendle on not throwing home, Edwin Diaz on giving up go-ahead home run in Mets' lossMets 3B Joey Wendle explains his decision to try to turn two instead of throwing home and preventing a run from scoring. Edwin Diaz reacts to giving up the go-ahead home run in the ninth to Christopher Morel. Brandon Nimmo comments on the strong outing by Luis Severino and how tough of a loss this was for New York.5:30Now PlayingPaused
- 5 things to know about Mike TroutHere are five things to know about Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/5-things-to-know-about-mike-trout/558730/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">5 things to know about Mike Trout</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:49Now PlayingPaused
150th Kentucky Derby preview: Fierceness
Drew Dinsick explains why he believes Todd Pletcher-trained Fierceness is the "best horse in the field" but may not be the best Kentucky Derby bet.