- 5 things to know about Mike TroutHere are five things to know about Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/5-things-to-know-about-mike-trout/558730/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">5 things to know about Mike Trout</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:49Now PlayingPaused
- Tory Taylor expects to punt less with Bears than he did at IowaTory Taylor, the Bears' 122nd-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, talks about his record-setting workload at Iowa and the text he received from Caleb Williams after he was drafted<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/tory-taylor-expects-to-punt-less-with-bears-than-he-did-at-iowa/558304/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Tory Taylor expects to punt less with Bears than he did at Iowa</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Giants' Soler details frustration after unlucky offensive strugglesGiants designated hitter Jorge Soler speaks to reporters after struggling offensively in San Francisco's 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/mlb/san-francisco-giants/jorge-soler-press-conference-interview/1731103/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Giants' Soler details frustration after unlucky offensive struggles</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>1:47Now PlayingPaused
150th Kentucky Derby preview: Dornoch
Drew Dinsick dissects the chances for Dornoch, trained by Danny Gargan with Luis Saez serving as the jockey at Churchill Downs, where the horse got "somewhat unlucky" by drawing the No. 1 post position.