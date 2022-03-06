10 takeaways from the top DL, edge rusher, LB performances at NFL Combine

Day three of the NFL combine saw the biggest stars shine bright as the Georgia Bulldog defenders once again descended onto Lucas Oil Stadium to perform.

In January, Georgia dominated Alabama in the College Football Championship game to win that vaunted National title, and those high-profile defenders returned to the scene to stake their claim to NFL stardom.

The SEC stars weren’t the only players to shine bright, and Philadelphia could have their pick of pass rushers in April’s NFL draft.

Here are 10 takeaways from Saturday’s workouts.

1. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The Eagles are looking for an edge rusher, but maybe Howie Roseman pivots and drafts another game-wrecking defensive tackle.

Georgia’s Jordan Davis put on an absolute show on Saturday night.

This is the new broad jump record for a player weighing more than 300 pounds 💪 @jordanxdavis99 #NFLCombine https://t.co/ANJWxe9kSX — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

Davis wowed with a 4.78-second 40-yard dash, 32-inch vertical, and 10-foot-3 broad jump at 341 pounds.

2. Travon Walker, DE, Georgia



Walker also dominated at the combine, showing off the skills that were somewhat hidden while he was in Athens.

At Georgia, Walker played inside more as a pass-rushing defensive tackle, but he can firmly slide out to the defensive end spot as a pro. Walker a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, a 35 1/2-inch vertical, a 10-foot-3 broad jump and an elite 6.89-second three-cone drill.

All of Travon Walker's @GeorgiaFootball teammates ran up to him to congratulate him after his 4.59u. ❤️🥺 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/JqyEFbBpto — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022

3. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

The former Penn State pass rusher could be had later in the first round or second round and he’ll bring a high motor and propensity for pressure.

4. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

Ojabo recorded 11 sacks in 13 games despite starting last season in a part-time role, and he could replace Genard Avery as the SAM rush linebacker, or fully transition to defensive end.

5. Amaré Barno, DE, Virginia Tech

An unknown to some until his Saturday night burst of speed, Barno moved from linebacker to defensive end at Virginia Tech in 2022 and enjoyed a breakout year — leading all Power Five players and ranked third in the FBS with an ACC-high 16.0 TFL. Barno played in all 11 games and started the season’s final six contests at DE, tying for the team lead and eighth in the ACC with 6.5 sacks, while also posting 43 total tackles (28 solo), as well as a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, and three QB hurries.

Those numbers dropped drastically in 2021, but the potential is there.

6. Montana State, LB, Troy Andersen

Andersen would become a defensive weapon for Jonathan Gannon.

Montana State LB Troy Andersen ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at 243 pounds, the 5th-fastest time by any player over 240 pounds to be invited to the combine since 2003. Andersen has a similar athletic and size profile to 2020 8th-overall pick, Isaiah Simmons.#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/FVxFo4UvtX — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 6, 2022

7. Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Lloyd’s dominant play the past two seasons had some talking about a potential top10-pick, but Saturday night’s combine performance could push the former Utah star down into the late teens. Lloyd starred with a 35-inch vertical, 10-foot-6 broad jump, and 25 reps on the bench press.

His 4.66 40 time was just average, while he struggled to display elite lateral movement, or the ability to change directions on the dime.

8. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

One of the top linebackers entering the 2021 season, Harris had a down year and lost some of his statuses to the Georgia defenders down in Athens. Harris redeemed himself on Saturday night, displaying the quickness and agility that some scouts questioned.

9. Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota

Mafe is more pass rusher than he is a natural linebacker and Saturday night showed that he’s extremely athletic, but not the most fluid player while in space.

10. Jermaine Johnson, DE, FSU

Johnson worked out with the linebackers to show his versatility, but he’s without a doubt one of the top pass rushers on the planet.

