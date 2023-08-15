10 players to watch during Eagles second joint practices with the Browns

The Eagles and Browns are kicking off Day 2 of joint practice sessions, and thanks to some expected rain in the forecast, the second session will happen about three hours earlier than previously planned.

The Cleveland defense dominated at times on Monday, and the Philadelphia offensive line will look to re-establish a physical tone ahead of Tuesday’s matchups.

Jalen Carter has been a monster on defense, while Sydney Brown continues to make freakish plays.

With practice now underway, we’re looking at ten players to watch.

Sweat was active during Day 1 and his matchups with Jedrick Wills Jr. and James Hudson will be something to watch.

Blankenship picked off Deshaun Watson on the first day and has established hismelf as a reliable player in the Eagles secondary.

The Browns star pass rusher raised hell on Monday, causing the Eagles offense to have one of their worst practices of the summer.

Mailata likley had nightmares last night after matching up with Myles Garrett throughout the evening on Monday.

Look for Mailata to have a bounce-back afternoon.

Look for Sermon to have a strong afternoon after Rashaad Penny ran hard on Monday.

DeVonta Smith-A.J. Brown

The Eagles dynamic duo have the bright Nike cleats going and they’ll look to terrorize Browns cornerbacks again on Tuesday.

Ward is fighting for a roster spot and another solid practice against talented cornerbacks could go a long way.

Jalen Carter

Jalen ‘BreadMan’ Carter had another elite performance on Monday and he has teammates watching in awe as he blossoms on a daily basis.

Tuesday offers another opportunity for Carter to gain confidence and wisdom.

Sydney Brown

Brown plays with a relentless motor and elite physicality on the backend.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire