10 players who need a great performance vs. Titans

The Minnesota Vikings have concluded joint practices with the Tennessee Titans and there were a lot of interesting things to come from practice.

One of those was injuries. Both Akayleb Evans and Mekhi Blackmon got injured during practice with their return dates currently unknown.

These practices set up the game on Saturday. None of the starters will be expected to play due to the competition that they faced during practice. This will be a time for the backups to shine.

With that in mind, I identified 10 players who need a great performance against the Titans.

1. QB Jaren Hall

Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Jaren Hall got his first-ever action against the Seattle Seahawks and it was a mixed bag. He had some good throws, but there were issues that need to be worked out, mainly his slow processing. That is normal for a rookie quarterback, and it’s about how you grow from it. Hopefully, we see Hall run with the second team during the game to give him better talent to work with.

2. RB DeWayne McBride

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Running back is starting to look a little bit more clear. Ty Chandler stood out in a big way against the Seahawks and DeWayne McBride struggled at the same time. He has the skills to run the ball well, but those weren’t on full display and his struggles in the passing game were. He needs a big week to get back on track, especially with the Vikings having signed both Abram Smith and Aaron Dykes in recent days.

3. LT Vederian Lowe

David Berding/Getty Images

After a great performance against the Seahawks along with having a solid training camp, Vederian Lowe is looking to stack great performances on top of each other. The Vikings decided to move Blake Brandel to guard and it seems to be paying off based on the performance of both players. If Lowe can keep things together, it will make a massive difference for the Vikings’ offensive line depth.

4. TE Nick Muse

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Muse made a great catch for the Vikings’ sole touchdown against the Seahawks. He skied for the ball in the corner of the end zone and made a great play. The reason why he needs a great game is due to Kevin O’Connell calling Johnny Mundt the best third tight end in the league. If Muse wants to make the team, he will need to make the team as a fourth tight end instead of winning the TE3 job.

5. DL Jaquelin Roy

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Jaquelin Roy didn’t suit up against the Seahawks and that puts him a little bit behind where everyone else is currently at. James Lynch tore his ACL two weeks ago, which made the pathway easier to making the roster. With his skill set, Roy can do a lot of things for Brian Flores’ defense, but getting on the field is the most important part. Once he does that, Roy could make a real impact this season.

6. WR Jalen Reagor

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After a much-maligned career, Jalen Reagor has seemingly figured it out during training camp. He looks like a different player and much closer to the prospect that we thought was coming out of TCU. What changed? Is it as simple as an offseason with the coaching staff in this wide receiver room? It could be, but compiling multiple performances would go a long way to earning him a roster spot.

7. CB Andrew Booth Jr.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday’s practice saw injuries to both Akayleb Evans and Mekhi Blackmon. That opens the door for Andrew Booth Jr. to take a big leap forward. He has struggled across the board, but there have been some positive plays. Getting reps for him is honestly the biggest thing right now and he will have plenty to show what he has.

8. ILB Troy Reeder

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the emergence of Ivan Pace Jr. and Troy Dye also having a good training camp, Troy Reeder has fallen slightly behind. With how the Vikings linebacker room is currently constructed, this felt like a roster spot that Reeder should be able to win rather easily. He can get back in contention for one with a good performance on Saturday.

9. S Theo Jackson

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have a loaded safety room, but the sixth guy is making a real case to make the roster. Theo Jackson has been everywhere both on defense and on special teams, making the future decision that much more difficult. Should the Vikings go bold and keep six safeties, they could ask Jay Ward to play cornerback, as he did frequently as LSU. This is something to keep your eye on just in case.

10. CB Tay Gowan

AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Tay Gowan has had himself a good training camp, especially in special teams drills. With the injuries at the top of the cornerback room, there will be more reps for a player like Gowan to make an impact and earn a roster spot. He played three games for the Vikings last season in a special teams role, one that likely would continue this season.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=81499,81507,81500,81431,81427]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire