10 horses to watch for the 2021 Kentucky Derby

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Childs Walker, The Baltimore Sun
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BALTIMORE — After a 2020 Triple Crown season defined by scheduling oddities, empty grandstands and the absence of a transcendent 3-year-old champion, the racing world just wants a little normalcy from the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

The country’s most targeted race will return to its familiar spot on the first Saturday in May with fans in the stands. So that’s a start. Now, it’s time to look at the contenders we’ll be talking about over the next three weeks as post time draws near for race.

Essential Quality

We know how difficult it can be for a 2-year-old champion to carry his form into Triple Crown season, but this Brad Cox trainee has yet to take a false step. He passed his greatest test in the April 3 Blue Grass Stakes when he caught front-running Highly Motivated to win by a neck in a terrific race. Cox is the hottest trainer in the sport. Jockey Luis Saez is one of the country’s most consistent winners. Essential Quality has already won at Churchill Downs, where he broke his maiden. It’s hard to find a reason why this undefeated gray colt should not be the favorite on May 1.

Concert Tour

Bob Baffert had to pull one potential favorite off the Derby trail when Life is Good suffered a horribly timed ankle chip last month. The Hall of Fame trainer always seems to have another bullet to fire, however, and this year it’s undefeated Concert Tour, who looked sensational winning the March 13 Rebel Stakes. Concert Tour will face one more test in Saturday’s Arkansas Derby before pointing toward Churchill Downs. Baffert has used the Oaklawn Park prep as a Derby springboard before, and he’s already compared Concert Tour to 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

Rock Your World

This mighty physical specimen went right to the lead in the Santa Anita Derby and had no trouble putting away Baffert-trained Medina Spirit. He took an unusual path to Derby contention, winning his first two races on turf before trainer John Sadler shifted him to dirt for his major prep. He’s another undefeated colt who seems to be peaking right on time.

Known Agenda

He took a major step forward in February and built on that by winning the March 27 Florida Derby with room to spare. We know trainer Todd Pletcher can get a contender to Churchill Downs in top form, and he seemed to unlock Known Agenda’s potential when he put blinkers on. Pletcher has expressed confidence that this chestnut colt will thrive at the 1 1/4-mile distance.

Hot Rod Charlie

Only two Louisiana Derby champions have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby, but this Doug O’Neill-trained colt announced himself as a serious contender with his blistering run in the March 20 prep. He finished second to Essential Quality in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, so it’s not as if his big showing came out of nowhere. O’Neill has won the Derby twice, and he’ll be in the mix again with this tough, versatile colt.

Highly Motivated

He answered some questions about his stamina with that excellent showing against Essential Quality in the Blue Grass Stakes. His determination to hold the lead against a more seasoned champion stamped him as a real contender for trainer Chad Brown. Brown, who’s won four of the last five Eclipse Awards as North America’s outstanding trainer, is still looking for his Derby breakthrough.

Medina Spirit

He always gives a good effort (top two in all five career starts) but didn’t have the oomph to make a move on Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby. So we have to wonder if he has the talent to compete with the top Derby contenders. Baffert’s post-race comments seem to indicate he admires this colt’s spirit and professionalism more than his tools.

Midnight Bourbon

If you’re looking for a horse to hit the board but not win, this Steve Asmussen-trained colt merits your attention. He’s finished top three in all seven of his career starts (five of them graded stakes) and ran a game second to Hot Rod Charlie in the Louisiana Derby. He’ll likely contend for the early lead; his record says he won’t fade easily.

Dynamic One

He finished second in the April 3 Wood Memorial but looked better than his stablemate Bourbonic, who beat him by a head in a sluggish race. With a more efficient trip, he probably would have taken the New York prep. Though there’s nothing on his record that screams top Derby contender, Pletcher has said he’s gaining polish.

Soup and Sandwich

He stepped up to face better competition in the Florida Derby and finished a respectable second behind Known Agenda. Trainer Mark Casse finds a way into the Triple Crown mix almost every year, and he’s spoken highly of this colt’s progress over the last three months. Is Soup and Sandwich mature enough to hang with his more polished classmates? He showed enough at Gulfstream to earn his chance.

———

147TH KENTUCKY DERBY

May 1, 6:57 p.m.

TV: NBC

Triple Crown series: Preakness, May 15; Belmont, June 5

Recommended Stories

  • Greatest Honour, Rebel's Romance declared out of Kentucky Derby

    Two horses - Greatest Honour and Rebel's Romance - that won prep races were declared out of the running for the Kentucky Derby.

  • Pass the Mint Juleps. The Derby Is Here!

    This year, celebrate Derby Day like they do at Churchill Downs. Don't be fooled by the fancy glass — the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby is very good, but it's definitely not difficult to make. Get a punch bowl and stir up this Derby cocktail.

  • Justin Fields embodies the NFL’s future, so why is his draft stock slipping?

    The Ohio State quarterback is a perfect fit for the modern NFL offense but old stereotypes may be hurting his standing Justin Fields had two standout years as Ohio State’s starter. Photograph: Mark J Rebilas/USA Today Sports With the draft less than a month away Justin Fields, once viewed as the consensus second-best quarterback in the class, is now on the slide. The nonsense swirling around the Ohio State star is disturbing, but it shouldn’t be surprising. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will go off the board to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick in this month’s draft. BYU’s Zach Wilson is expected to go second to the Jets – a pick that was all but confirmed by the team’s general manager on Monday. With the third pick, the 49ers, who acquired the selection thanks to an expensive trade with the Dolphins, are expected to snap up Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. Fields, meanwhile, has slipped into a jumble of quarterbacks vying for the fourth spot. As with any slide, innuendo and narratives take over. One is that Fields cannot read the field – or, more accurately, that he cannot move from his first read through a full-field progression. The other is that he doesn’t work hard enough. Then there’s the insinuation he isn’t competitive enough. Last week, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky raised some of those concerns: “I have heard that he is a last-guy-in, first-guy-out type of quarterback,” Orlovsky told the Pat McAfee Show. “Like, not the maniacal work ethic … Where is his desire to be a great quarterback?” Orlovsky has since been at pains to point out that he was passing along what others had said about Fields rather than sharing his personal opinion. But such negative connotations have become part of the ingrained lexicon when it comes to discussing black quarterback prospects. It was only three years ago that Bill Polian, a respected personnel executive and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, suggested that Lamar Jackson should switch positions coming out of college, a practice commonly employed by teams in the pro and college ranks over decades to move black quarterbacks to what were perceived as more athletically inclined positions. “If you listen to the critiques of black quarterbacks v white quarterbacks,” draft analyst Bucky Brooks recently told NFL.com, “there’s a different standard applied to blacks.” A 2019 Washington Post study found substantial racial differences in the language used to describe quarterback prospects — differences that are consistent with established racial stereotypes. White quarterbacks are more likely to be discussed in terms of the intangibles. They are smart. They display intelligence. They are leaders. They command the huddle. Minority quarterbacks, by contrast, are more likely to be assessed in terms of their physical traits. There is talk of difficulties picking up the playbook or a querying of their work ethic and intellect. And this in an era when Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Cam Newton have won MVPs and Russell Wilson has cemented his place as a perennial top-five quarterback. Yet while the top end of the NFL’s most important position has seen a cultural revolution, that has failed to trickle down to the back end of rosters. And nor has it stopped quarterback prospects being framed with the same old, tired stereotypes. It is an issue that has shifted from the conscious to the subconscious. Fields’ head coach at Ohio State, Ryan Day, was quick to dismiss the idea that the quarterback lacks the hunger or desire to succeed. The criticism, Day said, has “gotten a little reckless.” But that the coach would even have to mount such a defense for a quarterback with Fields’ resume is a problem. Fields had more than 5,000 yards passing yards, threw 63 touchdowns to nine interceptions, averaged just shy of 11-yards per pass attempt, and tacked on another 15 touchdowns with his legs during his two years as Ohio State’s starter – and that despite playing just eight games in the second season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Add to that: he threw for six touchdowns against Clemson’s vaunted defense in the College Football Playoff semi-final despite fracturing his ribs earlier in the game; he threw for as many touchdowns as incompletions while leading the Buckeyes to a win. Add to that: Fields grades out first among all college quarterbacks since 2019 on throws beyond the first read, per ProFootballFocus. Add to that: according to former Jets quarterback and current ESPN analyst Mark Sanchez, Fields had the highest score in the history of a well-publicized aptitude test – a test that has been issued to more than 6,500 professional athletes and measures their ability to process, retain and recall information. "The guy who supposedly can't go through his reads.. Doesn't have great work ethic, all this bogus stuff..He scored the highest.. Ever"@Mark_Sanchez tells us about Justin Fields & his performance on an aptitude test out of 6,500 professional athletes #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gNynRbmNCE— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 6, 2021 Fields’s slide down the draft becomes all the more curious when you consider the trend of the league. The NFL is no longer the league of the Manning brothers or Philip Rivers or Drew Brees. Dropback, rhythm passers are on their way out – except for Tom Brady; Brady remains invincible. The NFL is now the league of Mahomes, Jackson, Wilson, and Josh Allen. It’s about quarterbacks who can run and create off-script as well as deliver plays on time and in rhythm in order to keep some of the melodic elements of the pro-style passing game. It’s no longer an either-or – a dropback passer or a dual-threat (a code word for a runner). The league is looking for the total package: it is looking for the next Aaron Rodgers or Dak Prescott. As the spread-option and its principles become increasingly prevalent (they are now indulged by even the self-confessed dinosaurs among the league’s executives), those who ran such a system in college should, it would stand to reason, be increasingly valuable. When Kyler Murray was selected first overall by the Cardinals, it felt like a culture shift. From Jackson slipping to the 30th pick and being hit with questions about whether he should change his position to Murray, a 5ft 10in poster child of the pace-and-space era, being selected first overall in the span of 12 months. The Cardinals were all in on the modern movement, though. They hired Kliff Kingsbury, a darling of the so-called air-raid movement, and turned the whole organization into a souped-up version of a college program. Some teams are still just dabbling with the principles or fashioning their own variants – a valid tactic. The 49ers, for instance, continue to run a hybrid blend of things that Kyle Shanahan and his father have used to astounding success since the early 90s, paired with some of the college-style ideas that are now ubiquitous across the league. Both Fields and Jones have experience running similar dual-style systems in college. The Niners are expected to place their chips on Jones, who plays as more of a see-it-sling-it type quarterback than an on-the-move creator. Jones could be good. He could be bad. Fields could be good. He could be bad. Yet the former profiles as a quarterback from the past and Fields profiles as a quarterback who signifies the present and the future. Who would you choose?

  • Gallup poll shows largest increase in Democratic Party affiliation in a decade

    More Americans identify as Democrats than Republicans by a margin that hasn't been seen in a decade, according to a report released by Gallup.

  • Koepka misses Masters cut, says he's going to take a break

    Brooks Koepka is going to take a long break. Koepka, who missed the cut at the Masters after trying to play less than a month removed from knee surgery, said Friday that he might not try to compete again until the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island that starts May 20. “I won’t miss it, I know that,” Koepka said.

  • What the Queen, Diana, Harry and other royals have said about Prince Philip

    He was the Queen's 'strength and stay' and 'dearest Pa' to Diana.

  • BetMGM still thinks Ohio State will be really good next year, shot at the national title

    According to BetMGM, the Buckeyes have the third-best odds at +500 to win the 2022 national title. Just ahead of OSU are the usual suspects, Clemson at +350, and Alabama at +300. The same three teams have the best odds yet again according to the popular online BetMGM Sportsbook

  • Johnson no longer defending champion after missing Masters cut

    Dustin Johnson's quest to join an exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions ended lamely when he bogeyed the final two holes and missed the halfway cut on Friday. He had some notable company in exiting early, with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka sent packing from Augusta National, but it was Johnson's poor performance that most disappointed the local fans. He grew up nearby across the state border in South Carolina, barely an hour's drive along the Interstate 20 freeway, and arrived here with high hopes of emulating Jack Nicklaus (1965-66), Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Tiger Woods (2001-02).

  • Kentucky Derby Watch: Shaking up the top-10 rankings after busy weekend of prep races

    Essential Quality will go into the Derby undefeated in five starts, but will he be the horse to beat May 1 at Churchill Downs?

  • Leaders call for calm after a week of unrest in Northern Ireland

    Leaders in Northern Ireland Thursday called for calm and an end to the unrest that has rocked the country for nearly a week, AP reports. Why it matters: Tensions between Protestants and Catholics in Northern Ireland have been rising since Brexit upset the political balance between the two, culminating in the violence the nation has seen in the last week.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: On Wednesday night, people threw bricks and gas bombs at a "peace wall" that separates Protestant and Catholic neighborhoods in Belfast, and set a hijacked bus on fire. The nation's police service said 55 officers have been injured in the nights of violence this week, per AP.What they're saying: "We are gravely concerned by the scenes we have all witnessed on our streets," said the Northern Ireland Executive Office in a statement. "All communities in Northern Ireland must work together to resolve the tensions that we are currently facing," said Britain's Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis in a statement, per Reuters. Between the lines: Many find the recent violence and tension in Northern Ireland concerning because they bring to mind 'The Troubles' in Northern Ireland — the nearly three decades of violence between Protestants and Catholics that killed more than 3,000 people and injured 50,000.The Good Friday Agreement of 1998 ended the violence and set up a power-sharing government, and its lack of a hard border — when both the U.K. and Ireland were part of the EU — allowed people on both sides of the divide in Northern Ireland to identify with either side they wished. Brexit has upset this delicate balance, since it created a de facto border in the Irish Sea, as goods now entering Northern Ireland from Britain are subject to EU checks and tariffs and left some citizens feeling isolated from Britain, per Reuters.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Justin Rose shows resilience to lead Masters as Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy miss cut

    Masters 2021 leaderboard in full This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau Four became one but, despite his rapidly shrinking lead, Justin Rose claimed he felt more comfortable at the end of the second day of the 85th Masters than he did at the first. “Sleeping will be easier tonight,” Rose said, after he proved to himself and Augusta that he had come armed for his unlikely challenge with the stomach for the fight. Some will be surprised at that statement, not only because of the proximity of Americans Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris, his nearest pursuers, but also because of the identities of a couple of heavyweights, who tore a few strips out of the Englishman’s advantage. Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, is in a tie for fourth on five-under while Justin Thomas, the world No 2, is only one further back. Yet Dustin Johnson and Rory Mcilroy have missed the cut. World No 1 Johnson, looking to become just the fourth defending champion to retain the title, bogeyed the 17th and needed a birdie on the 18th. However, the bogey left him two adrift on five-over after a 75. That was one better than the out-of-sorts McIlroy, who never looked like making it. His 74 was an improvement on his 76, but this was no time for consolation. This was his first Masters missed cut in 11 years. Pete Cowen, his new coach, plainly has his work cut out. Rose is an example of how quickly it can be turned around following his abject 2020. The 40-year-old had not played for five weeks coming in, due to a back spasm and then, after he recovered, made the decision to eschew a pre-event to focus entirely on winning his second major. So far, his radical plan is working. Granted, Rose’s prayers of a procession may be up in smoke, but this was hardly the nightmare recession he feared when, in his words, “my finger reached for the panic button” in the midst of a terrible start. He gallantly battled back for a 72 to remain on seven under and said: “ I would definitely have taken this position at the start.” The 40-year-old has been around too long and played in too many Masters to know that runaway leaders at Augusta rarely enjoy uninterrupted progress to the Butler Cabin. He is also aware that if he is finally to don a Green Jacket, he will have to scrap for every piece of thread. With his stunning opening 65, Rose had marched clear. Nobody since Craig Wood 80 years ago has ever enjoyed a bigger first-round advantage and the American is one of only five champions who went wire-to-wire, the last being Spieth six years ago. Rose was second on that occasion – one of his two runner-up finishes here – so was fully appreciative of the scale of the challenge awaiting despite his remarkable beginning. And he still is. “It was a classic day at Augusta, as I was just a little bit off at the start and was made to pay,” he said. “It certainly felt a lot different to yesterday and there was anxiety, but I told myself on the eighth, ‘Hey, you’re still leading the Masters.’ That changed my mindset. I scratched a line on my scorecard and played matchplay against the course. I was three down and I had the [18-foot] putt on 18 to win my match, but an honourable draw.” There were four dropped shots in Rose’s first seven holes, as he fell back to four under. His bogey on the seventh led to him being caught by Bernd Wiesberger – the Austrian who shot a day’s best 66 to move to four under – but, just as on Thursday, when he played that initial septet in two over, Rose refused to buckle. He dug deep, parred the next five, then moved on to the par-five 13th.

  • A fired-up Marvin Vettori plans to smash Kevin Holland, call out Israel Adesanya

    Vettori appreciates Holland taking the fight, but he’s hardly impressed with the attributes the 10th-ranked Holland brings to the table.

  • Should there be pressure on Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney?

    Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Humbled but happy, Bryson DeChambeau is back for another crack at Augusta

    Bryson DeChambeau returns to Augusta National to attempt another run at a green jacket.

  • Masters 2021: Tiger Woods ribs Dustin Johnson from afar

    Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • NHL roundup: Viktor Arvidsson's hat trick powers Predators

    Viktor Arvidsson capped his third career hat trick with a penalty-shot goal on his 28th birthday to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 7-1 shellacking of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Erik Haula and Nick Cousins both collected one goal and one assist while Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators, who posted seven unanswered goals.

  • 'Stone-cold killer' Jordan Spieth moves ominously into Masters contention

    If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.