10 Cowboys Links: Predraft press conference, multitude of mocks, trading up in the cards?

The Dallas Cowboys brass held their annual pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, and it was filled with interest tidbits and flat-out lies. Once again, salesman Jerry Jones told the media that they were elated not to pay Randy Gregory, conveniently forgetting that everyone saw it play out in real time. Meanwhile the truth about how many prospects earned first-round grades was revealed.

With now just over 24 hours remaining before the NFL draft begins, final mocks are flowing and looking to identify who will go where. Should the club trade up over the weekend or use all of their selections? What’s the latest word from legend DeMarcus Ware? Here are 10 links to review with your morning coffee.

Cowboys have only 14-16 draft prospects with first-round grades :: Cowboys Wire

Each year club’s have different ideas of who is worth a first-round pick. Dallas’ low total – it’s usually between 18-22 – means that they feel it’s a thin draft. Sitting at No. 24, will this cause them to want to move up, or move back?

NFL mock draft 2022: NFL Nation reporters make first-round predictions :: ESPN

24. Dallas Cowboys Zion Johnson, G, Boston College While you could make a case for a receiver, pass-rusher or maybe even linebacker, the Cowboys have yet to fill their needs on the offensive line in free agency and have the opportunity to go with Johnson as a walk-in starter at left guard. He would be the fourth first-rounder the Cowboys have selected on the offensive line since 2011 with Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin. If he could replicate what those guys have done, the Cowboys might have a vaunted offensive line again. — Todd Archer

'Let it go': Randy Gregory responds to Cowboys' Jerry Jones still spinning contract fiasco :: Cowboys Wire

Jones told a yarn about the fact that they were happier losing Gregory so that they could sign two people and that the Borncos wanted the player more, conveniently forgetting the fact everyone knows the offered money was the same and Dallas announced they had him re-signed.

NFL draft 2022 rankings: Todd McShay's final top 366 prospects, plus grades, position ranks and scouting reports :: ESPN +

The analyst’s final big board includes two DEs and two OTs at the top spot. The first QB doesn’t appear until No. 21 and the interior offensive linemen don’t show up until after the Cowboys’ slot of No. 24.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Atlanta Falcons take Malik Willis at No. 8 overall, Jameson Williams lands with the Eagles :: Pro Football Focus

24. DALLAS COWBOYS: G KENYON GREEN, TEXAS A&M Starting to inject some youth into the Cowboys’ offensive line feels like a must. Green startered at every single offensive line position except center last season, earning a 79.8 PFF grade. He’s interviewed really well with teams throughout the draft process, meeting with most teams in the back-end of Round 1 and top of Round 2. Dallas met with him at the combine and then brought him into its facility as well for a visit. Drafting someone with the versatility to play multiple positions is very enticing to teams.

DeMarcus Ware talks 2022 NFL Draft, says Von Miller asked him about Dallas Cowboys during free agency :: Blogging the Boys

The Cowboys legend and snubbed Hall of Famer sat down for an interview and spoke about multiple topics with RJ Ochoa.

Why the Cowboys should trade up in the 2022 NFL draft :: Dallas Morning News

But if the Cowboys determine that trading up is warranted, they should feel comfortable embracing the maneuver, be it during the first round or a later one between Friday and Saturday. They have the capital. Dallas owns an NFL-high four picks in the fifth round. Between that stockpile and the compensatory selections that are forecast in 2023, the team has given itself flexibility. There is an opportunity to be aggressive if and when the front office deems the approach advantageous.

10 Takeaways From Pre-Draft Press Conference :: The Mothership

The brass refused to touch the Kelvin Joseph discussion while the murder investigation is ongoing, spoke about Michael Gallup’s rehab and made fun of Taco Charlton. The player’s response?

Final 3-round mock draft: Cowboys stick with BPA, add OL help and two weapons :: Cowboys Wire

A Day 1 and Day 2 exercise that leans on the Cowboys’ 30 visit list.

7 linebacker options for Cowboys to consider in 2022 NFL draft :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys go through a draft without taking a linebacker? Imagine that. A look at prospects for each day of the process.

