The 10 biggest takeaways from NFL week 10: Cardinals secure dramatic win, New England stun Baltimore

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches the game-winning touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, right, free safety Jordan Poyer (21) and strong safety Micah Hyde, left, defend during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. - AP

Colts make claim for AFC South

On Thursday night, the Colts overcame a strong Titans side to go top of the AFC South. Both Indianapolis and Tennessee sit at 6-3 following their clash.

It was close at half-time but the Colts pulled away after the break to secure the win. One of the main issues for Indianapolis this year has been the run game. They have struggled without Marlon Mack but Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, in particular, registered an improved showing.

The Colts defense was strong once again, stopping the Titans passing game and crucially limiting the effectiveness of Derrick Henry.

This division looks set to go down to the wire.

D’Andre Swift must start for Detroit

Having finally made the switch from veteran Adrian Peterson to D’Andre Swift as starting running back, the Lions looked a far more dynamic offense in their 30-27 win over Washington.

Swift averaged over five yards per carry, registering over 80 yards in the game. The impressive performance of Swift does raise questions over why he has not been starting all season. Nevertheless, Detroit will be hoping Swift can lead their team to a run of wins and finally build some momentum into their campaign.

A word for Alex Smith, who on his first start in two years threw for 390 yards. A heroic effort given the career-ending and even life-threatening injuries he sustained.

Cardinals snatch victory from Bills

The game of the weekend saw the lead swap hands multiple times in the dying minutes of this match. Josh Allen, who did not have his best game, produced a sublime pass that found Stefon Diggs in the end zone to give the Bills the lead with a minute or so to go. It was a terrific ball that looked to have killed-off the Cardinals.

Enter Kyler Murray. The second year QB was devastating with his feet during this game but also demonstrated that he can throw under pressure. With just seconds left on the clock, Murray danced around, evading defenders, hoping a pass option would emerge. He launched a high ball into the end zone where three Bills converged to break up the play. In the middle of them DeAndre Hopkins leapt highest, taking a catch over his head, safely bringing the ball down under extreme pressure to secure the win for Arizona. One of the best finishes to a game you could ever hope to see.

Diggs and Hopkins both proved why you trade for elite receivers in the offseason.

Tua Tagovailoa defeats Justin Herbert

In the battle between the fifth and sixth pick from this year’s draft, Tua Tagovailoa, and the Dolphins, took down Justin Herbert’s Chargers.

Miami came out on top in a close encounter after getting off to a fast start. Tagovailoa delivered an impressive showing, as did running back Salvon Ahmed.

Tagovailoa, the only left handed quarterback in the league, is 3-0 since coming into the line-up while the Dolphins are 6-3 for the first time since 2001. Things are looking extremely rosy in Miami.

As for the Chargers, Herbert played well once more but they just cannot find a way to win at the moment.

Drew Brees injured in Saints win

The Saints defeated the 49ers 27-13 in a comfortable win, secured with three Alvin Kamara touchdowns. The biggest news from this game was the injury to Drew Brees who was forced off the field just before half-time after taking a brutal hit. The 41-year-old will have scans on his ribs to assess the damage on Monday.

A combination of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill guided them to victory, albeit largely by simply just giving the ball to Kamara as much as possible - not the worst strategy by any means.

New Orleans were assisted by two dropped punts by San Francisco which handed them excellent field position. A frustrating game for Kyle Shanahan.

Rams take down Seahawks

The Rams defeated the Seahawks in a huge divisional match-up. Los Angeles’ defense came up big sacking Russell Wilson with alarming regularity from a Seattle perspective.

It was a poor defensive performance for the Seahawks and their offense was not at its usual high standards. The Rams deserve credit. They utilised their running back combination of Malcolm Brown, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson masterfully.

Seattle looks increasingly vulnerable. Their defense has been a consistent disappointment and it is unrealistic for their offense to bail them out every week, especially against strong opposition.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) reacts after getting sacked by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (54) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. - Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

NFC West: what a place to be

Following Sunday’s results, the Cardinals, the Rams and the Seahawks are all at 6-3 - with the Cardinals top of the division, due to the best in division win record.

These three teams are all very different in identity but are all at a similar level. All three have some of the league’s finest talent but they all have weaknesses that have stopped them from pulling away.

It should be mentioned that the 49ers are only two games behind everyone else and therefore are not definitively out of the running yet.

The NFC West is the strongest - and quite possibly the most entertaining - division in football.

Packers scrape past Jaguars

Green Bay was expected to take apart the Jaguars but Jake Luton and friends had other ideas. The Packers faltered throughout this game, struggling to get offense going in the first quarter and falling to contain running back James Robinson.

They won 24-20 in the end, with the crucial play of the game coming from a delightful link-up between Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. No surprises there.

Matt LaFleur will be happy to have escaped with the win but the Packers cannot afford to be this sloppy with the Colts their next opponent.

Patriots shock Ravens

The Ravens, one of the best teams in the league, were expected to pile misery on one of the worst Patriots teams in 20 years. New England did not get the script, defeating Baltimore 23-17 in biblical conditions.

After a number of disappointing performances, Cam Newton stepped up, proving effective in both the passing game and with his feet.

Baltimore has not played especially well this year. Yet they have found a way to win most games. Being undone by the Patriots leaves them three games behind the Steelers and tied with the Browns in their division. They cannot afford many more slip-ups.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) and his teammates react to the on field TV monitor after scoring against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Gillette Stadium. - David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

NFC East still up for grabs

The Eagles were in pole position to win this division, despite playing poorly. This no longer necessarily looks the case, having lost to the Giants on Sunday.

Philadelphia still tops the division but the Giants now have the same amount of wins as them, with Washington and Dallas still only one game behind. This division has been laughable all year long and it looks set to continue.

At this rate, five or six wins will secure the division title...