The 10 best NFL draft prospects in the College Football Playoff semifinals

NFL scouts and talent evaluators will be watching and taking notes on the best prospects playing in this year's College Football Playoff.

They'll have plenty to choose from. The four playoff teams − Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama − are loaded with first-round potential, which might explain why, you know, these are the four teams set to compete for the national championship.

There's an interesting subplot involving Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is draft eligible as a third-year sophomore and could be pushed off the fence and into April's draft with two solid games to end the year.

But based on the players who have exhausted eligibility or seem favored to enter the draft, these are the playoff's 10 best NFL prospects:

Texas WR Xavier Worthy

Worthy has been a stalwart for Texas since his freshman season in 2021, but his development into one of the top receivers in the draft mirrors the Longhorns' growth into a championship contender. He had 73 receptions for 969 yards during the regular season with a high of 10 receptions for 137 yards against TCU on Nov. 11.

Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat

Look beyond the box score to find Sweat's impact. The fifth-year interior lineman swallows up running backs and game plans as the anchor of one of the Bowl Subdivision's best run defenses. What Sweat does for Texas is allow for fewer players inside the box, a big deal in the Sugar Bowl given Washington's powerful passing game and wealth of receiving options.

Washington DE Bralen Trice

Trice is a rock-solid anchor at end who can bulldoze edge blockers and cause real problems for the Longhorns' running game. He leads the Huskies with 8½ tackles for loss after doing the same with 12 a year ago. Trice went No. 28 overall to the Detroit Lions in USA TODAY Sports' most recent NFL mock draft.

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Penix is a case study in perseverance after suffering season-ending injuries in each of his four years at Indiana. He's remained healthy since joining the Huskies in 2022 and made a serious run at this year's Heisman Trophy before finishing second to LSU's Jayden Daniels. Injury concerns could lead Penix to drop a bit come April, but he shouldn't fall far.

Washington WR Rome Odunze

Odunze earned All-America honors after posting 81 grabs for 1,428 yards and 13 touchdowns during the regular season, giving him 156 catches and 2,573 yards with 20 scores across the past two years. He went No. 17 to Cincinnati in USA TODAY's mock draft as one of the first receivers off the board.

Washington OT Troy Fautanu

Fautanu is a two-time first-team all-league pick after moving into the starting lineup last season. While a left tackle for the Huskies, he's expected to move inside as a pro. Fautanu went to Dallas at No. 27 in our mock but could inch up the ladder by excelling against maybe the top defensive line in the country in the Sugar Bowl.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy might be a first-round pick this spring but would be in contention to be the first quarterback off the board if he delays that draft decision another year, so the true junior will have a difficult decision to make after the playoff. He's agile, careful with the football and perhaps a little constrained by the Wolverines' offensive scheme, so McCarthy's best ball could ahead of him.

Alabama LB Dallas Turner

Turner replaced Will Anderson as Alabama's latest elite edge rusher. After leading the Crimson Tide in tackles for loss (13½) and sacks (9) during the regular season, there's no doubt Turner lands in the first round. He went 14th overall to Denver in our mock.

Alabama OT JC Latham

Latham might be the strongest and most physical lineman in college football; he can lock down on linemen and move them at will, making him a perfect fit the past two years in Alabama's run game. He's been tested by some of the best defenders in the country in SEC play and developed into an elite tackle prospect with ample potential. USA TODAY Sports has him going No. 6 to the New York Jets.

Alabama CB Terrion Arnold

Arnold's another Alabama standout with ridiculous growth potential after making the move over to cornerback from safety and flourishing in the position. He leads the Tide with five interceptions and is tied for sixth nationally with 16 pass breakups. Should Alabama and Washington advance past the semifinals, watching Arnold go against the Huskies' receivers will be worth the price of admission. He went 23rd to Pittsburgh in our recent mock.

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

But Arnold isn't even the top prospect in his own secondary. Typical Alabama. McKinstry has more than lived up to the hype as a five-star prospect with the greatest name in college football by developing into a lockdown defender. Our latest mock had him going No. 11 to Las Vegas.

