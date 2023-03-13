1 Prospect Cowboys showed combine interest for each day of draft

With NFL free agency still a few days away, there’s still some exhaust fumes from the 2023 scouting combine to wade through. Dallas uses the draft more so than free agency to fill holes left on the rosters. Last year’s Conner Williams departure led to a need at offensive line, filled by Tyler Smith. Sam Williams was drafted as part of the plan to replace Randy Gregory.

Dallas has created a bit of wiggle room against the salary cap in order to make some signings, but it would be a great departure from tradition for them to be major players in the first stanzas of free agency. Wise fans know to keep their focus on the draft and so it’s only fair to look at prospects whose combine performances should’ve caught the club’s eye.

Day 1: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys know they need more weapons on offense. The franchise tag landing on Tony Pollard is one, star receiver CeeDee Lamb is another, and most assumed a free agent signing, trade, or drafting of a WR would be another answer, but the combine might change things again.

Washington made a huge leap with his performance at the combine, and a player that looked like a Day 2 prospect now could go in Round 1. He fits what the Cowboys want to do because he is a blocking machine, and Dallas definitely wants to run the ball. Washington has been called an extra offensive lineman by scouts and will definitely make an impact in the running game.

If all he did was block, the Cowboys wouldn’t look at him in the first round, but Washington has the ability to be an enormous asset in the passing game as well. At 6-foot-7, 264 pounds he ran a 4.64 40-yard dash, with a 1.57 10-yard split. He ran an unbelievable 4.08 shuttle and turned heads with his performance in the gauntlet drill.

To get a tight end who can be an elite blocker in the run game, add a red-zone pass catching threat, and possibly set up to do things like Rob Gronkowski, this could be a better pairing with Lamb and Pollard than even a first-round receiver could be.

Story continues

Day 2: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys need help at cornerback, and they have been linked to many. Their defensive coordinator has shown the ability to get rookie prospects to play above expectations, so perhaps they don’t need to spend their first rounder on the position. Kansas State’s Brents is the type of corner Quinn drools over.

He has the size and length that is a great fit for Quinn. At 6-foot-3 and just under 200 pounds, his 34-inch arms and a 82-inch wingspan are desired tools in Quinn’s defense. Prospects that large in size typically lack the agility needed to play anything other than Cover-3 type zone defenses, but that isn’t an issue for Brents according to his combine numbers.

A 4.53 40-yard dash is very respectable at his size, his other numbers were much more than just respectable though. His 41.5-inch vertical was second amongst all corners, his 11’6″ broad jump lead all defensive backs as did his unbelievable 6.63 3-cone drill.

It is possible that instead of going corner round one, the Cowboys roll into the draft with Trevon Diggs, Bland, and Jourdan Lewis as their starting corners, then take a player like Brents on Day 2.

Day 3: LB DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cowboys have two free agents who could leave large holes in their defense. Overshown is a former safety who can bring cover skills as a hybrid linebacker role. He is an excellent blitzer, something Donovan Wilson did really well for Dallas the club likely will need a replacement for. He has plenty of athleticism and the length to run and tackle as a linebacker as well.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 229 pounds, the former Longhorns star could be a depth piece at linebacker, or the hybrid safety spot the Cowboys love, or even as a pass rusher that can blitz from multiple positions.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire