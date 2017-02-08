MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on rule changes & Chief Wahoo

Robert: I don't care if you voted for Trump or Hillary, No American should support law enforcement confiscating cash from any American without a trial and conviction, Here's a clue of whats happening, Cops are making these seizures on the SPOT, They make the stop take the cash even if they don't take you in, and then it's up to you to go file papers to get it back, Also countless seniors RVing around the country have been caught in this trap, The law is assine and unconstitutional!!!