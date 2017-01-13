What will Donald Trump's role be in the sports world?

hanni: As a Black person, I do not agree with the boycott I understand that these politician do not agree with Trump in a number of ways but it gains nothing. Americans went out on election day and voted Trump into office fairly. I do not care who Trump associates with, that is politics and how you get elected. For Rep. Lewis to say what he did was not only an insult to Trump but to everyone who voted for him in a democratic manner, and disrespect for the Office of The President. Wrong.