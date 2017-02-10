Woman told police she was punched by Joe Mixon after being treated like 'a piece of meat'

The woman punched by former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon said in a police interview regarding the punch that the incident happened after she was degraded by Mixon and his friends.

Amelia Molitor suffered fractured facial bones after she was punched by Mixon in the summer of 2014. Video of the punch was released in December, sparking another round of conversation about the punch and Oklahoma’s punishment at the time. Mixon sat out the 2014 season after he punched Molitor and Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said that if Mixon would have punched Molitor in 2016 that he probably would have been dismissed from the team.

Video of Molitor’s interview with police, which happened on Aug. 14, 2014, was released Thursday by the Norman (Oklahoma) Police Department. Mixon punched Molitor after she confronted him and attempted to slap him in the early morning hours of July 25. She told police the confrontation happened after Mixon and friends were catcalling her and making sexual comments.

“They were commenting on how I looked,” Molitor told police. “It was just, like, very uncomfortable. It was degrading in a way, the things they were saying to me. Like I was a piece of meat and I don’t take kindly to that.

“So my first reaction was to laugh. I was like, bye leave me alone … and he said — Joe said something along the lines of ‘You’d rather go home with this little [homophobic slur] than me?’ And I’d already started to get mad, like who do you think you’re talking to? And as soon as they said that I got very angry. I remember being called a few names that weren’t very nice, I’m pretty sure.”

Molitor then added she was called a “b—-” and a “w—-” by Mixon and his friends as they then made sexual comments toward her and a male friend.

Molitor filed a civil suit vs. Mixon following the punch. Attorneys for Mixon said in early January court filing that Molitor “repeatedly instigated hostile conversations” in the lead-up to the punch. In a statement regarding the punch this fall, Mixon said “racial slurs were hurled at me.”

“So when I said ‘I never in a million years would go anywhere with you’ he said ‘So you’d rather go home with that f—— f—–?'” Molitor told police in the interview. “And I got really mad. So I faced Joe and I was just like ‘don’t f— with me. Don’t mess with me. Don’t mess with my friend. Just don’t. Just stop, go away.’ And he was like ‘Oh, you’re a bad b—-, what are you going to do about it?'”

She told police that she went inside the Pickelman’s restaurant (where the punch happened) because she felt the situation with Mixon and his friends had escalated. Molitor said she remembered talking with her friend Dave and a ‘flash’ of looking at Mixon inside the restaurant and then ‘it was like I got hit by a train and black” before she came to while on the floor.

The filing from Mixon’s attorneys offered this description of what happened before the violence. Via the Tulsa World:

Mixon’s filing detailed Molitor entering the restaurant, but denied Molitor’s claim she and her friends “settled in” at a table with others. Mixon claimed Molitor stood over a table while speaking to a person seated nearby and later motioned to him as he was standing near the Pickleman’s doorway, calling for him to approach Molitor’s table. The court filing said Mixon overheard Molitor saying Mixon and other “black” men were trying to “jump” her outside the restaurant. Mixon added he heard Molitor and possibly others use racial slurs.

Mixon publicly apologized for his actions after the video was released and declared for the NFL draft days after the Sooners’ Sugar Bowl win over Auburn (where retired ESPN broadcaster Brent Musburger awkwardly discussed Mixon’s punch). Though he rushed for over 1,200 yards in 2016, Mixon was not invited to the upcoming NFL combine.

