With UFC future in question, Ronda Rousey continues protest of President Trump

Ronda Rousey’s future in mixed martial arts may be in doubt, but that doesn’t mean that she won’t continue to fight.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion has said nothing about her future after losing by knockout for the second consecutive time against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December. But rather than go into hiding completely, Rousey has surfaced with images on social media in support of everything from the protestors at Standing Rock to battling President Trump’s immigration policies.

Her latest ventures on Instagram found Rousey honoring the Day Without A Woman movement, in protest of Donald Trump. She posted an image of the “Fearless Girl” statue in New York by artist Kristen Visbal, which finds a little girl fearlessly staring down a charging bull statue on Wall Street, with the caption of #DayWithoutAWoman and #Resist.





She also shared an image of her standing with a backdrop of Star Wars street art Stormtroopers. Amidst the group of Stormtroopers, the image of V, the hero of “V for Vendetta” can be seen. Rousey is seen smiling and it could be construed as yet another sign of resistance from the former champion.





Whether or not she is seen in a UFC Octagon again is unknown, but it’s clear that Rousey will fight against perceived injustice in the world.