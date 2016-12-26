Will Ronda Rousey be the same fighter after her devastating loss and disappearing act?

LAS VEGAS – The UFC is testing a theory that Ronda Rousey’s name alone is enough to sell a million or more pay-per-views.
Rousey will challenge Amanda Nunes on Friday in the main event of UFC 207 for the women’s bantamweight title at the new T-Mobile Arena, after remaining in seclusion not only for virtually all of the buildup to the fight, but ever since she lost her title last year to Holly Holm.
Neither Rousey nor Nunes will appear at media day on Wednesday, the only chance for the media to speak to the fighters prior to Friday’s show.
No fighter is under an obligation to speak to the media, and over the last five years or so, few have done as much as Rousey. She was regularly accessible and provided thoughtful, insightful answers on a range of topics, fight related and non-fight related.
But after losing her belt to Holm by second-round knockout at UFC 193 on Nov. 14, 2015, in Melbourne, Australia, Rousey went off the grid.
Outside of a few appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” a bit on “Conan,” a spot hosting “Saturday Night Live” and two interviews with with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Rousey has disappeared.
It’s reminiscent of what the former boxing heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson did several times in his career. After he lost the belt via a brutal first-round knockout at the hands of Sonny Liston in Chicago on Sept. 25, 1962, Patterson left Comiskey Park in disguise.
He wore a fake beard and mustache, dark glasses and a cap he pulled down low. He managed to skip out of the country unnoticed and went to Madrid, so embarrassed was he to be seen in public.
It wasn’t the first time he’d reacted that way to a loss that way either.
But Patterson eventually emerged, and was the congenial, classy man he’d always been. He lost in a rematch to Liston, again in about two minutes of the first round, and later was beaten by Muhammad Ali and Jimmy Ellis in title fights.
He was a good fighter, maybe even a very good fighter, but he simply lost to men who were either too big, too powerful, too fast or some combination of the three.
Why Rousey lost to Holm, particularly the way she did, is anyone’s guess. Only Rousey knows for sure, and she’s not letting much out.
But though Holm overwhelmed her from start to the brutal head-kick finish, Rousey fought with the tenacity and the bravery she’d become known for. Even as Holm picked her apart with strikes, Rousey trudged forward, trying to attack.
Still, Rousey came home and, much like Patterson had more than a half-century before, she hid her face and slipped out of view.
The best explanation for her absence was in a brief comment she gave in Shelburne’s outstanding profile.
“I was just trying to make too many people happy,” Rousey told Shelburne. “But when I try and do favors and make everybody else happy, at the end of the day, they walk away happy and I’m the one who has to deal with the depression. All the pay-per-views in the world, all the money in the world, it means [expletive] nothing to me because I lost.”
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping also suffered a devastating, potentially humiliating defeat, much like Rousey did against Holm. Bisping was 17-1 when he fought Dan Henderson in a middleweight title eliminator at UFC 100, the highest-profile show to that point in company history.
Henderson hit Bisping with a right that knocked him out cold, but he followed with an unnecessary and brutal shot on the ground before the referee could get in to stop it.
Bisping was mocked relentlessly by fans who’d grown to dislike him for years.
“The first time I stepped back into the Octagon, to fight Denis Kang, I’ll be honest with you: It was kind of scary,” Bisping told Yahoo Sports. “I wondered, ‘Is my chin going to stand up? Am I going to be the same fighter? Am I going to be able to perform my best.’ It was rough.”
Making it rougher was that Bisping was dropped early in the fight with Kang, though he came back to win.
But he said his biggest concern came when he faced Henderson in a rematch, more than seven years later. And those bad memories of UFC 100 were all drudged up again, despite his words to the contrary.
“Even after all that time had passed, I was kind of worried and the demons were getting the best of me,” Bisping said. “I thought I’d put that to bed. And you can say what you want at a press conference or in interviews with the media, but the one thing you can’t do is lie to yourself.”
As he awaited the start of the fight, the memories of that violent knockout came back. He began to think bad thoughts.
“There was a lot of tension in the air,” he said. “You really could feel it. But then I just said to myself, ‘What’s the worst thing that can happen? I lose a bloody fight. And if it happens, it won’t be the first time.’ And after that, I was able to relax.
“I’m not sure how Ronda is going to deal with it. She has a big target on her, and she’s coming off a loss in devastating fashion and she’s fighting a very tough competitor. I don’t think you can read too much into her [not speaking to the media], to be honest. By not speaking, she can minimize what she has to do and maybe she’ll be able to focus better on what she needs to do in there.”
UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, who fights Cody Garbrandt in the show’s co-main event, said the match with Nunes is favorable for Rousey.
He admits to not knowing much about her thought process, but expects her to perform at her normally high level.
“She’s one of the best in the world and she has been for a long time,” Cruz said. “She’s comfortable in there and she knows what she has to do.”
That may be true, but her reaction to the loss was so over the top, so intense that it’s hard for any outside of her most intimate circle to fully understand what is going on.
UFC president Dana White has done his best to cover for Rousey and take the heat from her whenever he can. And he’d said several times that Rousey is as intense and prepared as he’s ever seen her, and that he expects her to perform at her best.
Whether that’s hyperbole, and just a promoter trying to push tickets and pay-per-view sales when his star isn’t doing that, is hard to know for sure.
It might be that both are true, that Rousey is as intense and prepared as White has seen her and that he’s trying to boost the fight because not only is she not talking, but the show is being held on a different night of the week. He expects that to cut significantly into pay-per-view sales, without doubt.
By her actions, Rousey is giving the impression that she’s not much concerned with whether the fight does well from a business perspective.
It’s all about winning.
No matter the outcome, there’s no guarantee she’ll ever speak with the media again, or will push pay-per-views as relentlessly and as successfully as she did over a seven-fight, two-year period from her UFC debut at UFC 157 on Feb. 23, 2013, to her loss at UFC 193.
It’s hard to see her fighting again if she loses to Nunes. She told DeGeneres earlier this year that her career is already winding down, and it’s hard to see how she’d choose to continue in the wake of another loss.
Her decision to go silent is going to be the topic of conversation for the week.
Remember this, though: All her talking before didn’t help her in the cage. She’s a special athlete, and her technique, dedication and indomitable spirit led her to 12 one-sided wins in her first 12 fights.
She’s proven she’s good enough to win while she’s bantering with the media.
And I suspect she’ll prove she’s good enough to win when she gives the throng of reporters who converged on Las Vegas the silent treatment.
