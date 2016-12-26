Will Ronda Rousey be the same fighter after her devastating loss and disappearing act?

LAS VEGAS – The UFC is testing a theory that Ronda Rousey’s name alone is enough to sell a million or more pay-per-views.

Rousey will challenge Amanda Nunes on Friday in the main event of UFC 207 for the women’s bantamweight title at the new T-Mobile Arena, after remaining in seclusion not only for virtually all of the buildup to the fight, but ever since she lost her title last year to Holly Holm.

Neither Rousey nor Nunes will appear at media day on Wednesday, the only chance for the media to speak to the fighters prior to Friday’s show.

No fighter is under an obligation to speak to the media, and over the last five years or so, few have done as much as Rousey. She was regularly accessible and provided thoughtful, insightful answers on a range of topics, fight related and non-fight related.

But after losing her belt to Holm by second-round knockout at UFC 193 on Nov. 14, 2015, in Melbourne, Australia, Rousey went off the grid.

Outside of a few appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” a bit on “Conan,” a spot hosting “Saturday Night Live” and two interviews with with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Rousey has disappeared.

It’s reminiscent of what the former boxing heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson did several times in his career. After he lost the belt via a brutal first-round knockout at the hands of Sonny Liston in Chicago on Sept. 25, 1962, Patterson left Comiskey Park in disguise.

He wore a fake beard and mustache, dark glasses and a cap he pulled down low. He managed to skip out of the country unnoticed and went to Madrid, so embarrassed was he to be seen in public.

It wasn’t the first time he’d reacted that way to a loss that way either.

But Patterson eventually emerged, and was the congenial, classy man he’d always been. He lost in a rematch to Liston, again in about two minutes of the first round, and later was beaten by Muhammad Ali and Jimmy Ellis in title fights.

He was a good fighter, maybe even a very good fighter, but he simply lost to men who were either too big, too powerful, too fast or some combination of the three.

Why Rousey lost to Holm, particularly the way she did, is anyone’s guess. Only Rousey knows for sure, and she’s not letting much out.

View photos Ronda Rousey will fight for the first time in 13 months on Dec. 30. (Getty) More

But though Holm overwhelmed her from start to the brutal head-kick finish, Rousey fought with the tenacity and the bravery she’d become known for. Even as Holm picked her apart with strikes, Rousey trudged forward, trying to attack.

Still, Rousey came home and, much like Patterson had more than a half-century before, she hid her face and slipped out of view.

The best explanation for her absence was in a brief comment she gave in Shelburne’s outstanding profile.

“I was just trying to make too many people happy,” Rousey told Shelburne. “But when I try and do favors and make everybody else happy, at the end of the day, they walk away happy and I’m the one who has to deal with the depression. All the pay-per-views in the world, all the money in the world, it means [expletive] nothing to me because I lost.”

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping also suffered a devastating, potentially humiliating defeat, much like Rousey did against Holm. Bisping was 17-1 when he fought Dan Henderson in a middleweight title eliminator at UFC 100, the highest-profile show to that point in company history.

Henderson hit Bisping with a right that knocked him out cold, but he followed with an unnecessary and brutal shot on the ground before the referee could get in to stop it.

Bisping was mocked relentlessly by fans who’d grown to dislike him for years.

“The first time I stepped back into the Octagon, to fight Denis Kang, I’ll be honest with you: It was kind of scary,” Bisping told Yahoo Sports. “I wondered, ‘Is my chin going to stand up? Am I going to be the same fighter? Am I going to be able to perform my best.’ It was rough.”

Read More