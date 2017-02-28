Vikings will not pick up option on Adrian Peterson, making him free agent March 9

The Minnesota Vikings announced that the team will not pick up the 2017 option on running back Adrian Peterson’s contract. That means Peterson is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 9 and could leave the only team he’s known in the NFL.

The writing has been on the wall for some time that this would happen. After all, he was due a total of $18 million next season — a base salary of $11.75M, a roster bonus for $6M and a workout bonus for $250,000.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman reinforced the idea that Peterson could return, however.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” Spielman said. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

Adrian Peterson’s future with the Minnesota Vikings is unclear in 2017. (AP) More

Peterson released a statement to ESPN’s Josina Anderson in the wake of the news, also indicating that a return is not out of the question:

“It’s been a great 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings. They know what I bring to the organization as a player, with my work ethic and dedication. I spoke with Rick Spielman this past weekend. The door is still open to find some common ground. I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason. In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota.”

Turning 32 in a few weeks, Peterson has been one of the franchise’s best player ever over the past decade. However, he has surpassed an age by which most running backs have fallen off physically and now has missed 30 of his past 51 games because of injury and suspension.

In 10 NFL seasons, he has totaled 11,747 rushing yards and 97 rush TDs — 16th and 10th best all time, respectively. He also turned in a marvelous 2015 season, rushing for 1,485 yards and 10 TDs, but was held to three injury-slowed games this past season.

What are the chances he could be back with the Vikings? Opportunity and money will weigh heavily.

Starting/salary still a priority for Adrian Peterson. I expect him to be interested #Raiders, #Giants, #Buccaneers. #Vikings still in play. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 28, 2017





But it also wouldn’t be shocking at all to see him in a different uniform next season.

