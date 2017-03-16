Valencia focused on securing European soccer for Everton

(Reuters) - Striker Enner Valencia is focused on using what is left of the season to secure European qualification at Everton and said he would love to stay on at the club when his loan deal ends.

Valencia, who joined Everton on a season-long loan from West Ham United, has struggled for game time since making the switch, but is hoping he gets more minutes over the last 10 games of the season.

"There are 10 games in which I could play. And those 10 games are vital because what we have to do is seal qualification for one of the European competitions," Valencia, who has made three league starts, told the club website. (www.evertonfc.com)

"I'm all about being positive and the best possible way of looking at things. I'm really keen to play."

The Merseyside club have an option to make Valencia's move permanent and the Ecuador international is open to staying at the club.

"It's all about focusing on the present rather than the future," Valencia added. "But I can say from my point of view that I would love to stay."

Seventh-placed Everton host 18th-placed Hull City in the league on Saturday, before visiting local rivals Liverpool on April 1.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)