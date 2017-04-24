It's time for the great Diego Sanchez to think about hanging it up

There was a professional wrestling convention in Las Vegas a few years ago, and it was quite a stark reminder that although the result of the matches themselves are predetermined, the toll it takes on the wrestlers’ bodies is very much real.

Guys in their 40s looked and walked as if they were in their 60s. Those in their 50s looked 20 years older.

It was not a pretty sight.

I thought of that convention on Saturday while watching Diego Sanchez fight Al Iaquinta on Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Nashville, Tenn.

For the last 12 years or so, Sanchez has been one of the most compelling figures in mixed martial arts, both inside and outside of the cage. He was never great in the sense that fighters like Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson are, but he was great in his own way.

Fighters are entertainers, no different than comedians, actors and musicians. Whether doing interviews or standing in the middle of the cage throwing (and taking) punches that could make a Grizzly Bear shrink, Sanchez showed himself to be the epitome of a fighter.

He’s competed in some of the most entertaining bouts in MMA history.

Few who saw it will ever forget his epic slugfest with Gilbert Melendez at UFC 166 in Houston on Oct. 19, 2013. The crowd stood in unison and roared at ear-splitting decibels as the seconds counted down on one of the best fights in the promotion’s history.

My own personal favorite Sanchez fight was his classic with Nick Diaz at The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale, on Nov. 5, 2005, which Sanchez won by unanimous decision. That bout is forgotten by many, but watch a replay of it and see if you don’t agree that it stands the test of time.

There are so many others – the incredible grappling match with Karo Parisyan in 2006, the battle with Clay Guida in 2009, the brawl with Martin Kampmann in 2011 – that it would be a far shorter list to compile Sanchez’s less-than-sensational matches.

His will to win is so extraordinary that he’ll never consciously quit trying. It’s what fans love about him so much. He’s roared back from the brink so many times that it wouldn’t have been all that shocking on Saturday had he gotten up after taking those back-to-back powerful right hands from Iaquinta and landed a few of his own.

He didn’t get up, though, and referee Big John McCarthy stopped the bout just over 90 seconds into it, as Sanchez laid in a fetal position on the mat.

It was his second knockout loss in his last three fights.

As I watched, I couldn’t help think of those wrestlers, who struggled to walk and, in some cases, seemed not to be sure of where they were.

Sanchez, of course, has repeatedly been tested and had multiple brain scans done. He’s passed every one of them. And, of course, it’s his choice whether or not to keep fighting.

But the time to retire is most definitely not when there’s a something wrong with a brain scan. It’s too late then. There’s no going back at that point.

No one wants to see that happen to anyone, let alone a guy we revere as a young, tough fearless athlete willing for our pleasure to fight anyone, anytime and anywhere.

Medical science is amazing. We’ve found ways to implant a new heart in someone’s chest and give them a new set of hips or knees. But for all the advances, there is no implanting a new brain.

When it comes to the brain, it’s one and done.

That is what made watching those wrestlers struggle so disturbing. It’s also what is hard about seeing ex-NFL players have similar difficulties late in life, as well as boxers or MMA fighters or any athlete whose sport includes some level of head trauma.

The decision for an athlete to retire is often a difficult and personal one. We’ve laughed for years at fighters, in particular, for saying they’ll retire, because we know that far more often than not, those retirements are more temporary than a junior high romance.

Fighters say they’ll retire for many reasons, the most common of which is how grueling training camps can be. After going through those three or four times a year for 10 or 12 years, and torturing their bodies to make weight, they’re ready to walk away.

But when they do walk away, they frequently miss the thrill of competition, the roar and adulation of the crowd and, most of all, the paychecks that go along with being a successful fighter.

