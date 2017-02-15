The Nationals need a closer, so why not Shawn Kelley?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The bus. In baseball, it’s always the bus where enlightenment comes. Sometimes with a smuggled Pabst Blue Ribbon or two, away from the tumult of whose music and how loud. In times of trouble, the lost report to the back, to an empty row affording the space for a man’s duffel bag and his self-doubt.

It’s the steady drone or the darkness, maybe. It’s the notion of somewhere new ahead or something awful left behind. It’s the timelessness over a few miles or a few state lines, doesn’t matter, long as what’s out there has a different name and a different outcome, long as those doors swing open somewhere else.

In Boston, say.

Shawn Kelley was a relief pitcher about to have run through his twenties with an ERA pushing 4 or worse, a right-hander with a big ol’ fastball and a slider everybody loved and otherwise a reasonable career he was proud of but not completely satisfied with. He’d gone to New York and pitched a lot. He’d learned plenty pitching in front of first Mariano Rivera and then David Robertson. He’d grown up some in that town and in front of those crowds, and he was OK at it, but not great, and then he’d hit a crummy stretch that had inched a little further that night at Fenway Park in 2014.

He boarded the bus and shuffled to the back. Behind him, so did Gary Tuck, the Yankees’ bullpen coach. Along narrow streets and in heavy traffic, the journey was short in distance but felt longer, and Kelley got to wondering again why. Why the strike zone would jump around on him. Why so many bat barrels. Why that one pitch he needed would be with him one night, one batter, and not the next.

“Shawn,” Tuck said, as Kelley recalled it, “just remember who you are. Don’t get wrapped up in, ‘Well this is working today or that’s working or I saw this guy do this.’ Remember who you are as a pitcher and do what you do best. Take a deep breath and do what you do best. What can you execute in that moment the best?”

Before the bus slowed and the brakes hissed and the hotel appeared in the window, Tuck finished, “There’s moments, big moments, two outs, a good hitter, a guy on second. Take a deep breath. Gather your thoughts. Collect yourself. And slow it down. There’s no hurry. Nothing happens – no matter how many people are booing, yelling, or the ump’s clapping at you – nothing happens until you throw it.”

Two seasons have passed. The Yankees traded Kelley to the San Diego Padres. He pitched there a year. He signed then with the Washington Nationals and pitched for them last year. And in those two seasons, and since he stepped off the bus, Shawn Kelley has pitched in 120 games and has a 2.55 ERA in them. Over 109 1/3 innings, he has struck out 143 batters and walked 26, six on them intentionally.

And while the Nationals, with whom Kelley is under contract for two more seasons, spent the winter chasing free-agent and otherwise available closers, their best option might very well be the 32-year-old guy standing in their clubhouse Wednesday morning with a winter’s beard on his face and a favorite bus story to tell.

He’s the guy who takes the ball and reminds himself to remember who he is, to ride that fastball up in the zone if he has to, to bury it low most of the time, to throw the slider when it feels right, no matter the book.

“It is easy to say,” he said with a grin. “But I still think of that conversation sometimes when I get on the mound and I get in a big moment. Things start to get fast. There’s a walk, there’s an error, all of a sudden, Boom, whoa, I’m in this mess. And I can still go back to that conversation on that bus and think about taking that deep breath and slowing that game down and getting it back under control.”

So he’ll take the closer job or not, whatever the Nationals and Mike Rizzo and Dusty Baker decide. If it’s him, great. If not, he’ll wait for the phone to ring.

“If we came into spring training and they said there’s this kid from A-ball who throws 115 miles an hour, he’s gonna be the closer, I’ll embrace him,” Kelley said. “If Dusty needs me, then I’ll be the guy right there to answer for it.

Over his last 109 1/3 innings, Shawn Kelley has struck out 143 batters. (Getty Images)

