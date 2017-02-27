Sports world reacts with every emotion over Academy Awards flub

Following the incorrect announcement of “La La Land” winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and the correct announcement than “Moonlight” in fact won the Oscar, the sports world reacted in every possible way on social media.
Wow!!! That's definitely not funny.
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 27, 2017
Oh. My. #Oscars #Moonlight
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 27, 2017
Derek Zoolander is smiling somewhere. #Oscars #fakenews
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) February 27, 2017
I turned #Oscars off right before last award, not sure why…
Now I'm sitting here.. Refresh. Refresh. Refresh.
— Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) February 27, 2017
GET OUT … best movie of the yr …#COLD
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) February 27, 2017
WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON AT THE OSCARS????????
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 27, 2017
Seriously though, did that just happen?
— Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) February 27, 2017
???????????????????? #Oscars2017
— Rudy Gay (@RudyGay8) February 27, 2017
You all owe Steve Harvey an apology! #Oscars
— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) February 27, 2017
"We wasted the good surprise on you"
— Landry Fields (@landryfields) February 27, 2017
Ooops. Anything is possible in Hollywood.
— Marian Gaborik (@MGaborik12) February 27, 2017
Steve Harvey get outta this body !! #Oscars
— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 27, 2017
Wow, that was tough to watch #Oscars
— Matt Duchene (@Matt9Duchene) February 27, 2017
