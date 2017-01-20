Sports world reacts to Inauguration Day, Presidential transition

On Inauguration Day, as the presidency changes hands from noted sports fan Barack Obama to Donald Trump, athletes from across the sports landscape took to social media to react to the transition of power.
Thank You!!! #44 pic.twitter.com/Z8Vz0dbSXR
— Chris Paul (@CP3) January 20, 2017
Two of the greatest days In American history! #FarewellObama (Photos: WH/AP) pic.twitter.com/B5U6SCSNCH
— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 20, 2017
Love and serve people today. Let's stop the bickering. I love ALL of you. Problems or not! Whether you like me or not! God bless!! ????????
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 19, 2017
???????? Appreciate you Mr. 44 ???????? https://t.co/78Xq7DXOtO
— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 20, 2017
Today we start a new chapter, let's work together, and remember only saying negative without an idea is creating divide, it does not help US
— Huston Street (@HustonStreet) January 20, 2017
The only President my 2 daughters have known. Feels strange going from them to the new guy. Thanks for the class act Barack and Michelle ! pic.twitter.com/qo4FP3hzPG
— Thabo Sefolosha (@ThaboSefolosha) January 20, 2017
Heard God's word in the inauguration speech. I care about our country being under God a lot more than I care about politics or parties
— Jordan Shipley (@Jordan_Shipley) January 20, 2017
Congrats @realDonaldTrump ????????
— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 20, 2017
Its really happening !!! #TrumpInauguration #investituretrump ????????????
— patrick cote (@patrick_cote) January 20, 2017
#Inauguration has started, it is a new era with @realDonaldTrump becoming 45th USA president. What r your thoughts about the next 4 years?
— Cyborg (@criscyborg) January 20, 2017
Remember not everyone has the same American experience as you. Just because it hasn't happened to you, doesn't mean it's not happening.
— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017
Exercise your 1st Amendment rights. Stay informed. Challenge yourself to hear both sides. Speak truth to power and hold them accountable.
— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017
Embrace diversity. Be accepting. Don't rush to judgements or assume something is illegitimate because it's different. Keep an open mind.
— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017
And finally, "with malice toward none; with charity for all…let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation's wounds…" pic.twitter.com/2lc2HeOZSp
— Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) January 20, 2017
Trump looks bored, wish he'd start live tweeting this #Inauguration
— The Needle (@spencerhawes00) January 20, 2017
#????????
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2017
Inauguration Day.. Some folks happier than they've ever been.. some folks madder than they've ever been.. what a time to be alive
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2017
Hope these 4 years fly by ‼ #TimeToPray
— JaMychal Green (@Jmyke1) January 20, 2017
Obama out ✌????#ThankYouObama pic.twitter.com/RjTmfFmyP7
— Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) January 20, 2017
Whatever your politics, today should be a day of hope not fear. I didn't vote for Obama but I respected him and hoped he would succeed.
— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) January 20, 2017
— Jason Motte (@JMotte30) January 20, 2017
