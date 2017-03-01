Sources: Andrew Bogut plans to sign with Cavs after he clears waivers

Andrew Bogut has committed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers Wednesday, league sources told The Vertical.

Bogut strongly considered the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics, but decided on the Cavaliers on Tuesday night, league sources said. Bogut and his agent, David Bauman, informed rival teams of the decision Tuesday, league sources said.

Bogut is expected to sign with the defending NBA champions this weekend and make his debut on Monday against Miami, league sources said. Bogut will fortify Cleveland’s frontcourt alongside Tristan Thompson, Channing Frye, Derrick Williams and Kevin Love, once he returns from knee surgery. Cleveland also signed three-time All-Star Deron Williams on Monday after a contract buyout.

The Dallas Mavericks traded Bogut to the Philadelphia 76ers as part of the Nerlens Noel trade on Thursday. Bogut had worked with the 76ers’ front office on a plan for release and reached a buyout agreement on Monday.

In 26 games for Dallas, Bogut averaged three points and 8.3 rebounds. The Mavericks acquired Bogut in July when the Golden State Warriors needed to clear salary to sign Kevin Durant. Bogut has dealt with injuries this season, but reported early to the Mavericks after the All-Star break to show he was healthy. He remains a well-regarded defender and rim protector.

Bogut spent five years with the Warriors before joining the Mavericks. He served as Golden State’s starting center and defensive anchor during the 2015 championship season.

Bogut has averaged 10 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 12 seasons.

Popular video on The Vertical: