Soccer-Paraguayan championship results and standings

Reuters

March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Sportivo Trinidense 1 Guarani 2

Sportivo Luqueno 2 Cerro Porteno 0

Saturday, March 18

Sol de America 0 Libertad 1

Olimpia 1 Rubio Nu 1

Friday, March 17

General Diaz 1 Nacional A. 1

Independiente F.B.C. 1 Deportivo Capiata 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Guarani 7 5 1 1 15 11 16

-------------------------

2 Libertad 7 4 3 0 11 7 15

3 Independiente F.B.C. 7 3 3 1 10 6 12

4 Cerro Porteno 7 4 0 3 10 10 12

5 General Diaz 7 3 2 2 10 9 11

6 Olimpia 7 2 4 1 11 7 10

7 Sol de America 7 2 3 2 10 6 9

8 Sportivo Luqueno 7 2 2 3 7 7 8

9 Rubio Nu 7 1 3 3 7 11 6

10 Nacional A. 7 0 4 3 6 11 4

11 Deportivo Capiata 7 1 1 5 5 10 4

12 Sportivo Trinidense 7 0 4 3 9 16 4

1: Copa Libertadores