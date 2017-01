Soccer-Mexican championship first stage results and standings

Mike: If we get rid of Obamacare, let's also make everyone who has kids to pay for their own public education. My tax dollars pay for public schools and I don't have any children. We should also eliminate any public taxes used for any sports stadiums. All National Parks should be funded by entrance fees only. If I don't use the fire department, then why should I fund them? They can send me a bill if and when I need them. I could go on, but you get the idea.