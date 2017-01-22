Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 22
Monaco 4 Boschilia 24,28, Valere Germain 37,59
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 8,000
- - -
Saturday, January 21
Metz 2 Cheick Diabate 14,19
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,550
- - -
En Avant de Guingamp 1 Mustapha Diallo 39
Stade Rennes 1 Yoann Gourcuff 46
Red Card: Sanjin Prcic 45+2
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,028
- - -
Dijon FCO 0
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 7,828
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Valentin Vada 1
Missed penalty: Malcom 75
Toulouse 0
Red Card: Yann Bodiger 43
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,323
- - -
Nantes 0
Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 21,65
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,858
- - -
Friday, January 20
Bastia 1 Prince Oniangue 17
Red Card: Yannick Cahuzac 64
Nice 1 Arnaud Souquet 33
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 9,757
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 22
St Etienne v Angers SCO (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Olympique Marseille (2000)
