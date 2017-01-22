Soccer-Ligue 1 summaries

Reuters

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 22

Monaco 4 Boschilia 24,28, Valere Germain 37,59

FC Lorient 0

Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 8,000

- - -

Saturday, January 21

Metz 2 Cheick Diabate 14,19

Montpellier HSC 0

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,550

- - -

En Avant de Guingamp 1 Mustapha Diallo 39

Stade Rennes 1 Yoann Gourcuff 46

Red Card: Sanjin Prcic 45+2

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,028

- - -

Dijon FCO 0

Lille 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 7,828

- - -

Girondins Bordeaux 1 Valentin Vada 1

Missed penalty: Malcom 75

Toulouse 0

Red Card: Yann Bodiger 43

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,323

- - -

Nantes 0

Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 21,65

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,858

- - -

Friday, January 20

Bastia 1 Prince Oniangue 17

Red Card: Yannick Cahuzac 64

Nice 1 Arnaud Souquet 33

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 9,757

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 22

St Etienne v Angers SCO (1600)

Olympique Lyon v Olympique Marseille (2000)