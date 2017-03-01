Soccer-French Cup last 16 results

March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the French Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday
Last 16
Wednesday, March 1
Chamois Niortais (II) - Paris St Germain 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
US Quevilly-Rouen (III) - En Avant de Guingamp 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Tuesday, February 28
Girondins Bordeaux - FC Lorient 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
CA Bastia (III) - Angers SCO 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Frejus (IV) - Auxerre (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
Still being played (GMT):
Wednesday, March 1
Avranches (III) v Racing Strasbourg (II) (1730)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 1
Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2005)
Thursday, March 2
Bergerac Foot (IV) v Lille (2000)
