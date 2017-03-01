Soccer-French Cup last 16 results

Reuters

March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the French Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday

Last 16

Wednesday, March 1

Chamois Niortais (II) - Paris St Germain 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)

US Quevilly-Rouen (III) - En Avant de Guingamp 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)

Tuesday, February 28

Girondins Bordeaux - FC Lorient 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)

CA Bastia (III) - Angers SCO 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)

Frejus (IV) - Auxerre (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)

Still being played (GMT):

Last 16

Wednesday, March 1

Avranches (III) v Racing Strasbourg (II) (1730)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Last 16

Wednesday, March 1

Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2005)

Thursday, March 2

Bergerac Foot (IV) v Lille (2000)