Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixtures

Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday
5th Round
Saturday, February 18 (GMT)
Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230)
Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500)
Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500)
Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500)
Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730)
Sunday, February 19 (GMT)
Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Blackburn Rovers(II) v Manchester United (1615)
Monday, February 20 (GMT)
Sutton United(V) v Arsenal (1955)
