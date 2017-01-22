Soccer-Dismissed Wenger apologises for clash with official

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger could face an FA charge after he was sent off and then clashed with fourth official Anthony Taylor in an astonishing finale to the Gunners' 2-1 Premier League victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Wenger, who became infuriated after the award of a 93rd minute penalty to Burnley, later apologised for his actions amid a frantic period of stoppage time.

Arsenal, reduced to 10 men following the 65th-minute sending off of Granit Xhaka, saw Andre Gray equalise from the spot kick only to be awarded a penalty of their own that Alexis Sanchez converted for a 98th-minute winner.

Wenger had reacted furiously to the first penalty, awarded after Francis Coquelin challenged Ashley Barnes in the box, leaving referee Jon Moss to send Arsenal's manager down the tunnel where he appeared to clash with the fourth official.

Afterwards Wenger told the BBC: "I didn't see any penalty from outside but I should have shut up and I apologise, even if I was frustrated."

Yet Wenger denied there was any physical altercation with Taylor. "It was not physical. I just thought I could stand in the tunnel," he said.

"Every week and every game is an unbelievable fight for everybody.

"We finally got the win but of course it was very difficult for us. We couldn't get the second goal, we played with 10 men and they played well as well. In the end, we got the three points we wanted."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche, in charge for the 200th time, was equally unhappy at the award of Arsenal's decisive penalty when Ben Mee raised a foot at the advancing Laurent Koscielny.

Dyche claimed the Frenchman was offside.

"It's a tough day for us in the end," he said. "To lose a game in that fashion, with an offside not given, is tough, particularly when you come to tough places like this.

"We have never taken anything for granted. We know how tough this division is but you need officials to make the right decisions and that is the shame today." (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ian Chadband)