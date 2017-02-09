Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, February 9
Sydney FC 3 Wellington Phoenix 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sydney FC 19 14 5 0 41 9 47
2 Melbourne Victory 18 11 2 5 39 24 35
3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28
4 Melbourne City FC 18 7 5 6 28 25 26
5 Perth Glory 18 6 6 6 31 35 24
6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 18 4 9 5 23 27 21
-------------------------
7 Newcastle Jets 18 5 5 8 26 32 20
8 Wellington Phoenix 19 5 4 10 22 29 19
9 Central Coast Mariners 18 4 4 10 21 35 16
10 Adelaide United 18 2 5 11 15 32 11
1-6: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 10
Adelaide United v Perth Glory (0850)
Saturday, February 11
Melbourne City FC v Brisbane Roar (0850)
Sunday, February 12
Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Central Coast Mariners (0600)
3.4k