Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

Feb 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Thursday

Thursday, February 9

Sydney FC 3 Wellington Phoenix 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 19 14 5 0 41 9 47

2 Melbourne Victory 18 11 2 5 39 24 35

3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28

4 Melbourne City FC 18 7 5 6 28 25 26

5 Perth Glory 18 6 6 6 31 35 24

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 18 4 9 5 23 27 21

-------------------------

7 Newcastle Jets 18 5 5 8 26 32 20

8 Wellington Phoenix 19 5 4 10 22 29 19

9 Central Coast Mariners 18 4 4 10 21 35 16

10 Adelaide United 18 2 5 11 15 32 11

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, February 10

Adelaide United v Perth Glory (0850)

Saturday, February 11

Melbourne City FC v Brisbane Roar (0850)

Sunday, February 12

Western Sydney Wanderers FC v Central Coast Mariners (0600)