Samantha Ponder, Suzy Kolber will replace Chris Berman on ESPN's Sunday and Monday NFL shows

On Thursday, ESPN confirmed earlier reports that Samantha Ponder would be the new host of “Sunday NFL Countdown,” replacing longtime host Chris Berman.

Additionally, Suzy Kolber, who has been co-hosting “Monday Night Countdown” with Berman for the last couple of years, will now be the lone host of that show as well as the “Monday Night Football” halftime and postgame shows.

“I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of the ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ family,” Ponder said in a statement. “There is no such thing as replacing Chris Berman, but the chance to build on his incredible legacy while simultaneously taking new risks to serve NFL fans is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

View photos Suzy Kolber. (Getty Images) More

Ponder is just the third host of “Sunday NFL Countdown” in its 32-year history: Bob Ley was the original host when it began in 1985, with Berman taking over a year later. The wife of former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder, Samantha Ponder has been part of the network’s college football broadcasts for the last several years.

One of Berman’s other major duties, hosting ESPN’s airing of the annual NFL draft, will now be handled by Trey Wingo. Wingo has been the host of ESPN’s daily show, “NFL Live,” for well over a decade and will continue in that role as well as other NFL events.

More on Yahoo Sports:

• Deleted text message could be key in Aaron Hernandez murder trial

• Aaron Rodgers’ house is for sale, and you might be able to afford it

• Jason Day withdraws from golf tourney to be with ill mom

• MLB star who dreamt of pitching for Puerto Rico is now Team USA’s hero