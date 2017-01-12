Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday, Jan 12

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures which include the clash between arch rivals Manchester United against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

GOLF

Ryder Cup captain

Furyk named U.S. captain for 2018 Ryder Cup

Former U.S. Open winner Jim Furyk will captain the defending champion United States in the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe at Le Golf National in Paris, the PGA of America said on Wednesday. (GOLF-RYDER-USA/, moved, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

GOLF

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to Jan 15)

McIlroy headlines cast at SA Open

JOHANNESBURG - World number two Rory McIlroy headlines a field which also includes Nick Faldo and Ernie Els at the European Tour's South African Open that starts at the Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Sydney International (to 14)

Bouchard faces Konta, Radwanska meets Strycova

SYDNEY - Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard will face Sydney-born British number one Johanna Konta, while second seed Agnieszka Radwanska takes on unseeded Czech veteran Barbora Strycova on semi-finals day in Sydney. TENNIS-WOMEN/SYDNEY, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 400 words)

ATP: Auckland Classic

WTA: Hobart International

All on merit

CRICKET

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test

Taylor eyes century record against Bangladesh after surgery

WELLINGTON - Ross Taylor's return to New Zealand's test side following eye surgery has provided an interesting subtext for their two-match series against Bangladesh as he seeks to surpass former mentor Martin Crowe. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, moved, 400 words)

South Africa v Sri Lanka, third test, first day (to Jan 16)

South Africa seek clean sweep

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa are looking to complete a clean-sweep in their home series against Sri Lanka with victory in the third and final test at The Wanderers in Johannesburg, where stalwart batsman Hashim Amla is expected to reach his century of appearances. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect throughout from 0730 GMT/2.30AM ET, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Autosport International Show, Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England - Pirelli motorsport director Paul Hembery will be among the familiar Formula One figures attending the Autosport show. We will have stories and news through the day. (MOTOR-F1-SHOW/, expect by 1400GMT/10 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

NBA

LeBron leads Cavs into clash with Trail Blazers

LeBron James and the reigning NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers. (BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-CLE/, expect by 0640 GMT/1:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Westbrooks Thunder pay visit to Grizzlies

NBA leading scorer Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City

Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies in a clash of teams riding two-game win streak while the Los Angeles Clippers try to push their win streak to five games when they host the Orlando Magic in two of the six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Penguins, Capitals put win streaks on the line

Sidney Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins, winners of five straight games, visit a red-hot Washington Capitals team powered by Alex Ovechkin and riding a six-game win streak, while the Montreal Canadiens try to pad their lead atop the Atlantic division when they visit the Winnipeg Jets in two of the four games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)