Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday, Jan 1

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Semi-finals to set up U.S. college title game

The University of Washington gridiron team take on Alabama in Glendale, Arizona, before Ohio State battle Clemson in Atlanta in the semi-finals of the U.S. college football championship playoffs. (FOOTBALL-COLLEGE/ , expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Clippers aim to quiet Thunder in Western showdown

The Chris Paul-led Los Angeles Clippers pay a visit to Oklahoma City to take on Russell Westbrook and the Thunder in a showdown between two of the Western Conferences top teams. (BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-LAC/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Cavs face pesky Hornets on the road

LeBron James, coming off a lackluster game, and the Eastern Conference-best Cleveland Cavaliers take on the surprising Charlotte Hornets and their scoring leader Kemba Walker in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0415 GMT/11:15 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

NHL

Immovable object vs Unstoppable force

The NHL-best Columbus Blue Jackets, winners of 14 games in a row, face the Minnesota North Stars, seeking their 13th straight win, while reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Montreal Canadiens in a battle between Eastern Conference rivals in two of 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

TENNIS

Hopman Cup, Perth (to 8)

ATP/WTA: Brisbane International (to 8)

