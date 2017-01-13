Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday, Jan 13

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

TENNIS

Australian Open

Murray, Kerber top seeds in draw for year's opening slam

MELBOURNE - Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber top the seedings for the singles draws at Melbourne Park with Rafa Nadal, seeded ninth in the men's draw, and Roger Federer, 17th, looking likely to provide a nasty road block for some higher ranked players. (TENNIS-OPEN/DRAW, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Ian Ransom, 500 words)

Sydney International (to 14)

Konta bid for maiden Sydney crown

SYDNEY - Johanna Konta will be out to deprive Agnieszka Radwanska of a second Sydney International title on women's final day at the Australian Open warm-up event. (TENNIS-WOMEN/SYDNEY, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, By Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

Muller stands in Troicki's path to three-peat

SYDNEY - Double defending champion Viktor Troicki takes on Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in the semi-finals at the Olympic Tennis Centre to decide who will meet Andrey Kuznetsov or top seed Dominic Thiem in Saturday's final. (TENNIS-MEN/SYDNEY, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

We bring you the latest news ahead of this weekend's fixtures which includes the clash between arch rivals Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CLUB/ expect throughout, 300 words)

MOTOR RACING

Autosport International Show, Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England - Pirelli motorsport director Paul Hembery will be among the familiar Formula One figures attending the Autosport show. We will have stories and news throughout the day. (MOTOR-F1-SHOW/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sony Open, Honolulu, Hawaii (to 15)

Spieth headlines deep field at Waialae

World number three Jordan Spieth headlines a deep field at the Sony Open that also includes red-hot Hideki Matsuyama and reigning PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 400 words)

European Tour: South African Open, Johannesburg (to Jan 15)

McIlroy one shot back at Sout African Open

JOHANNESBURG - World number two Rory McIlroy shot an opening round five under-par 67 and is one shot behind leaders Keith Horne and Trevor Fisher Junior going into the second round. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Australia v Pakistan, 1st ODI, Brisbane

Pakistan seek change in fortune against Australia

Whitewashed in the preceding test series, Pakistan will hope the change of format will trigger a change in fortune in the first of the five one-day internationals against Australia. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 350 words)

New Zealand v Bangladesh, 1st test

Mominul to ensure Bangladesh builds on advantage

WELLINGTON - Bangladesh will look to build on the advantage they produced on the weather affected opening day of the first test against New Zealand with Mominul Haque resuming on a well comnplied 64 as the visitors resume on 154 for three. (CRICKET-NEWZEALAND/, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, 400 words)

South Africa v Sri Lanka, third test, second day (to 16)

South Africa look to build big first innings total

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will resume on 338 for three against Sri Lanka at The Wanderers. Hashim Amla, playing in his 100th test, is unbeaten on 125 as the home side seek a clean sweep in the series. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

NHL

Lightning try to snap losing skid

The Tampa Bay Lightning try to snap a four-game skid when they host a Buffalo Sabres team looking for just their second three-game win streak of the season while the Anaheim Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche in two of the nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

NBA

Spurs set to host struggling Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs, in a battle for top spot in the Western Conference and coming off only their eighth loss of the season, host the struggling Los Angeles Lakers. (BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-LAL/), expect by 0440 GMT/11:40 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

Anthony's Knicks try to run with the Bulls

Carmelo Anthony and New York Knicks host the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden while the Golden State Warriors try to pad their lead atop the overall standings when they host the Detroit Pistons in two of the six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

