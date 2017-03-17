Report: Raiders considering trading for a retired Seahawks Marshawn Lynch, say what?

We assumed that Marshawn Lynch was retired for good. And we thought if the Oakland Raiders wanted a veteran running back to replace Latavius Murray, it might be someone such as Adrian Peterson.

Could we be wrong on both ends?

ESPN is reporting that the Raiders — get this — are considering trading for Lynch, who remains property of the Seattle Seahawks after announcing his retirement a year ago February. True, some of his former Seahawks teammates have not been fully convinced that the soon-to-be-31-year-old Lynch was truly done — and his behavior can be erratic at times. But even this strikes us as odd on both ends, even by Lynch standards.

Marshawn Lynch back? The Raiders are reportedly considering trading for the retired runner. (Getty Images) More

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

It makes sense in these respect: the Raiders need a back, they’re gunning for a Super Bowl and Lynch is an Oakland native who spends a lot of time in the city. So that certainly all lines up. In his nine-year career (127 games), Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards (37th all time) and 83 TDs, with a 4.3-yard average and was named to five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team from 2007 to 2015.

But would he be committed after forging a nice second career as an adventurer and funny-video maker? Could he even step into a significant role after taking the year off id he did come back? And how many Skittles might the Raiders have to fork over in a trade? And this would not exactly be a strong sign of Peterson ending up with the Raiders, eh?

All fascinating questions to ponder why we await more information on this pretty remarkable report.

– – – – – – –

Eric Edholm is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at edholm@yahoo-inc.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @Eric_Edholm