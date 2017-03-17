Report: Raiders considering trading for a retired Seahawks Marshawn Lynch, say what?

We assumed that Marshawn Lynch was retired for good. And we thought if the Oakland Raiders wanted a veteran running back to replace Latavius Murray, it might be someone such as Adrian Peterson.
Could we be wrong on both ends?
ESPN is reporting that the Raiders — get this — are considering trading for Lynch, who remains property of the Seattle Seahawks after announcing his retirement a year ago February. True, some of his former Seahawks teammates have not been fully convinced that the soon-to-be-31-year-old Lynch was truly done — and his behavior can be erratic at times. But even this strikes us as odd on both ends, even by Lynch standards.
It makes sense in these respect: the Raiders need a back, they’re gunning for a Super Bowl and Lynch is an Oakland native who spends a lot of time in the city. So that certainly all lines up. In his nine-year career (127 games), Lynch rushed for 9,112 yards (37th all time) and 83 TDs, with a 4.3-yard average and was named to five Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team from 2007 to 2015.
But would he be committed after forging a nice second career as an adventurer and funny-video maker? Could he even step into a significant role after taking the year off id he did come back? And how many Skittles might the Raiders have to fork over in a trade? And this would not exactly be a strong sign of Peterson ending up with the Raiders, eh?
All fascinating questions to ponder why we await more information on this pretty remarkable report.
