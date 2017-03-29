Oilers' resurrection; Kings' 'microscopic' playoff chances (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• They love their hockey in Montreal. [AP]

• The resurrection of the Edmonton Oilers franchise is finally here. On Tuesday, the team clinched its first Stanley Cup Playoff berth since 2006. [Edmonton Journal]

• The Los Angeles Kings’ odds of making the playoff have become microscopic after their Tuesday loss to he Oilers. [Los Angeles Times]

• The streak is over. For the first time since 1989-90, the Detroit Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And for everyone involved, it hurts. [NHL]

• Where does Oilers captain Connor McDavid fit in the race for the Hart Trophy? [Sportsnet]

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

• For at least one night, the Sharks’ depth players – most of which have been missing in action for weeks – found the scoresheet against the Rangers in a 5-4 overtime win on Tuesday. It couldn’t have come at a better time. [CSN Bay Area]

• Florida Panthers coach Tom Rowe was still upset a day after a loss to the Buffalo Sabres. [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

• At this rate, Tuukka Rask is becoming one of the more polarizing members of the Boston Bruins. [Bruins Daily]

• Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening will miss the final six games of the season due to a fractured ankle/foot suffered in Monday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. [MLive]

• South Korea says it has approved the North Korean women’s ice hockey team to compete in an international event in South Korea next month. [AP via Yahoo]

• Last season, the Toronto Maple Leafs stumbled to a league-worst 29-42-11 record, for 69 points. Then the Maple Leafs won the draft lottery and took Auston Matthews with the top overall pick. This season, the Maple Leafs — with three of the top four rookie scorers in the league — are on pace for 95 points and likely will make the playoffs. While the Colorado Avalanche can hope to pull off that kind of recovery, the problem with citing recent precedents is that the starting point is so low. [Denver Post]

• Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov continues to defy Father Time and all the people who doubted his ability to play elite hockey at the NHL level. On Tuesday, with his assist on Artturi Lehkonen’s goal, the stalwart defender moved into a tie with Guy Lapointe for second all-time in scoring by a Montreal defenseman. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• Five unlikely players who became a franchise’s first 50-goal scorer. [The Hockey News]

• On Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee potentially repaying a favor done by Buffalo Sabres general manager Tim Murray years ago. [SinBin Vegas]

• Do the Calgary Flames have a legitimate shot at winning the Pacific Division? [Matchsticks and Gasoline]

• It’s the final round of Bark Madness for the Kings between Nic Dowd’s dog Arlo and Alec Martinez’s dog Hank. [LA Kings]

• Breaking down the Tampa Bay Lightning’s playoff chances as they head down the stretch of the regular season. [Raw Charge]

• Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen struck a positive tone on his return from an upper-body injury suffered last weekend. [Toronto Sun]

• How “humble hockey mastermind” Bruce Boudreau transformed the Minnesota Wild. [Raw Charge]

• Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis recently said he was open to the idea of having his team play more games in Baltimore. [Nova Caps]

• The Russian women’s hockey team enters this year’s Women’s World Championships with a new coach, but the same goal: earn a spot on the podium. [The Ice Garden]

• A fantasy hockey cage match between Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Conor Sheary. [Dobber Hockey]

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

• Finally, the biggest hits last week in the NHL.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



