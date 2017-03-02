Northwestern is likely headed to its first NCAA Tournament in the most incredible way imaginable

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena was rocking. Students mindlessly bounded up and down behind both baskets. The creaky wooden bleachers shook. With the Wildcats up two on Michigan and 1:40 to play in the game that could send Northwestern to its first-ever NCAA tournament, noise ricocheted around the old gym. Fans young and old rose, all the way from the courtside seats up to the rafters.

But Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips had to go for a walk.

There was one Northwestern-affiliated person in the entire building who didn’t have a smile on his face, and it was Phillips, the man in charge of this whole thing. He paced through the concourse, away from his midcourt seat, back to the depths of the arena. A minute later, he reemerged. His face was emotionless. His mouth, his eyes, nothing moved. He couldn’t bear to make eye contact with anybody.

Phillips’ reaction was unique, but his nerves, somehow under control, embodied every Northwestern fan alive. The queasiness. The feeling of impending doom. They’ve seen this before. They had felt this before. There’s a verb, to Northwestern, that roughly translates to ‘to collapse in the most laughably pathetic way possible.’

But what happened next… they have never seen this before. Never could have imagined this. With the score tied and 1.3 seconds remaining, Northwestern turned decades and decades of program history on its head with one baseball pass, and one unfathomable basket:





“I didn’t know what to do,” Chris Collins said of his thought process when the ball went through.

Dererk Pardon didn’t know what to do either. Nobody did. He ran back down the court, and made it halfway before he was tackled to the floor by teammates. Nate Taphorn, who through the pass, was there to meet him. So was Vic Law, who said he was doing cartwheels as soon as Pardon caught the pass. Soon, they were crushed by a mass of purple.

The student section turned into landslide. They immediately hurtled down onto the floor. They didn’t need to think twice. They knew what this meant. And their instincts, which were correct, were to go crazy.

Collins almost crushed Phillips with his hug on the court about 10 minutes later. In fact, as he made his way through the students who lingered on the court, still enveloped by a euphoric haze, he probably would have hugged any of them.

Later, in his postgame press conference, Collins was nearly brought to tears when his mind wondered to the last four years. “It was kind of surreal,” he said.

“The best moment ever at Welsh-Ryan Arena,” Law said.

Northwestern is almost surely going to its first NCAA tournament, and nobody could have imagined that it would happen like this.