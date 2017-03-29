No, Johnny Manziel probably won't be backing up Drew Brees on the Saints

Less than a week after an NFL Network report terming the New Orleans Saints’ interest in free agent quarterback Johnny Manziel as “real,” Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters on Wednesday morning that his recent meeting with Manziel was nothing more than that.

Payton and Manziel had breakfast in Houston during Super Bowl week, and that it was simply an opportunity for Payton to get to know Manziel.

According to Mike Triplett, who covers the Saints for ESPN, Payton said the NFL Network report implying that New Orleans was interested in signing Manziel was “false.” But like many NFL coaches and personnel men, talking to any and all players who could potentially help their respective team is always on the schedule.

“Kicking the tires and getting to know people, that’s our job,” Payton said.

Payton spoke at the NFC coaches breakfast at the NFL spring meetings in Arizona.

