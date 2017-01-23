NHL Three Stars: Atkinson, Giroux, Miller net OT winners; four points for Toews

No. 1 Star: Cam Atkinson, Columbus Blue Jackets

Atkinson deserves to be an All-Star, and yet, somehow he’s not. In an insane back and forth game between the Jackets and the Ottawa Senators, Atkinson scored Columbus’s third straight goal in the third period to give them the 6-5 lead. Kyle Turris, playing in his 500th NHL game, tied it up at 6-6. In overtime, Atkinson’s speed and skill overwhelmed the Sens.

No. 2 Star: Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

Remember how Blackhawks fans were being all delusional about Toews struggling and how he could possibly be dealt? Bet that particular group changed their tune after the captain put up four points in the Blackhawks win. The Vancouver Canucks overcame Chicago’s 2-0 lead in the third. Toews landed what would be the game winner with 1:14 to go.

No. 3 Star: J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

The game between the Rangers and Detroit Red Wings was booooring. The game remained scoreless until 1:56 in overtime when Mats Zuccarello made a perfect pass to Miller for the game winner.

Honorable Mention: Bryan Rust, Connor Sheary and Sidney Crosby had 3 points each in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 5-1 drubbing of the Boston Bruins. Matt Murray made 44 saves in the win. Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron had 7 shots on goal each. Claude Julien is still employed by the Bruins … Alexander Wennberg recorded 3 helpers in the Jackets’ 7-6 (OT) win. Joonas Korpisalo got the rare start for Columbus and earned his second win of the season. Zach Smith led the Sens in game scoring with 2 goal and 1 assist … The Philadelphia Flyers rallied from down 0-2 to beat the New York Islanders in overtime. Shayne Gostisbehere set up Claude Giroux for the game-winner which snaps the captain’s 12-game goal-less streak:



Thomas Greiss made 44 of 47 saves in the loss. John Tavares was credited with a game-high 10 shots on goal … Troy Stecher and Bo Horvat scored to come back and tie the Blackhawks. Brian Cambell finally recorded his 500th NHL point by assisting on Richard Panik’s goal. Corey Crawford earned his 200th career win … The Minnesota Wild scored 2 goals on the Nashville Predators in the first period. Nashville answered in the second and third with 4 straight goals on Darcy Kuemper. Ryan Johansen factored in on three of the four Predators goals.

Did You Know? Peter Laviolette earned his 500th win as a head coach in the NHL tonight.

Dishonorable Mention: Kevin Hayes left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Thomas Vanek took a puck to the nether regions at the end of the first period and did not return … The Penguins-Bruins game was delayed due to a massive hole in the ice. The first period ended 6:26 early and it was tacked on to the beginning of the second. Tuukka Rask left midway through the second period. The Bruins later reported he ‘wasn’t feeling well.’ … Mikko Koivu did not play against the Preds due to an illness … Mike Condon called for the fair-catch. Only problem – he didn’t do the catch part.



– – – – – – –

Jen Neale is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow her on Twitter! Follow @MsJenNeale_PD.