NHL-National Hockey League roundup

Feb 27 (The Sports Xchange) - The Montreal Canadiens swapped defenseman with the Dallas Stars on Monday, acquiring Jordie Benn in exchange for Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round draft pick in 2017.

Benn, 29, notched two goals and 13 assists in 58 games this season for the Stars, who entered play Monday nine points out of the final playoff spot after earning the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season.

Pateryn appeared in 24 games this season, collecting one goal and six points. He missed nearly two months while recovering from a broken ankle.

- -

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Brian Boyle from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Byron Froese and a 2017 conditional second-round draft pick in 2017.

Toronto, trailing the Boston Bruins by one point for third place in the Atlantic Division, gained a ton of experience to augment its rookie-laden lineup with the addition of Boyle.

Boyle has appeared in 603 regular-season games, registering 93 goals and 73 assists. He also has 11 goals and 26 points in the postseason.

- -

The Arizona Coyotes acquired forward Teemu Pulkkinen from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for future considerations, the teams announced.

Pulkkinen, 25, had one goal and two penalty minutes in nine games with the Wild this season.

- -

Ottawa Senators goaltender Andrew Hammond's injury-plagued campaign came to an end after the news that he needs season-ending surgery.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion on Monday said Hammond, the hero of Ottawa's dramatic run to a playoff spot in 2014-15, underwent tests that revealed a torn labrum in his right hip.

- -

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning has been suspended two games for a late hit on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, the NHL announced.

The incident occurred at 3:26 of the second period in the Penguins' 4-2 victory over the Flyers at Heinz Field on Saturday in a Stadium Series game. There was no penalty called on the play. A video released by the NHL's Department of Player Safety said Manning was suspended because he delivered a "high, forceful hit to Guentzel that makes substantial head contact."

- -

The Detroit Red Wings recalled left winger Drew Miller and goaltender Jared Coreau from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

Miller, 33, has five goals, one assist six points and 14 penalty minutes in 35 games with the Red Wings this season.

Coreau, 25, has appeared in 13 games during his first NHL season, recording a 5-3-3 record, a 3.27 goals-against average, an .893 save percentage and a team-best two shutouts.