NHL-Highlights of Tuesday's NHL games

Feb 28 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Tuesday:

Predators 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

Filip Forsberg scored his second goal of the night 2:45 into overtime, leading the Nashville Predators to a 5-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Forsberg now has 10 goals in the past five games following his OT game-winner. Mike Fisher, Colin Wilson and Ryan Johansen also scored for the Predators. Pekka Rinne made 28 saves.

Brian Gionta, Kyle Okposo, Evander Kane and Jake McCabe scored for the Sabres. Robin Lehner made 36 saves.

Capitals 4, Rangers 1

Marcus Johansson scored twice as Washington emerged with a victory over New York at Madison Square Garden.

Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for the Capitals. Brady Skjei scored for the Rangers, who received 34 saves from Henrik Lundqvist.

Flyers 4, Avalanche 0

Wayne Simmonds scored a pair of goals for the fourth time this season and Steve Mason turned aside 32 shots for his second shutout of the season to lead over Colorado at the Wells Fargo Center.

Jakub Voracek and Jordan Weal also scored for the Flyers. Jeremy Smith surrendered four goals on 26 shots.

Bruins 4, Coyotes 1

Boston scored three goals in the second period to down Arizona.

Colin Miller, Brad Marchand, Riley Nash and David Backes all scored for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron had two assists and has 21 points in the last 14 games, while Marchand has 23 over that same span.

Peter Holland scored for the Coyotes.

Stars 3, Penguins 2

Antoine Roussel scored the winning goal with 9:24 remaining, helping Dallas overcome a 2-0 deficit after two periods for a win over Pittsburgh at American Airlines Center.

Brett Ritchie and Jason Spezza also scored for the Stars, who got two assists from John Klingberg. Antti Niemi made 18 saves.

Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who go 28 saves from Matt Murray.

Oilers 2, Blues 1

Mark Letestu scored and Connor McDavid recorded two assists as Edmonton beat St. Louis.

Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

Paul Stastny scored for the Blues, who lost their fourth straight game. Jake Allen made 23 saves.

Wild 6, Jets 5

Jason Zucker scored the winning goal with just over two minutes to play as Minnesota skated away with a win over Winnipeg at the MTS Centre.

Mikael Granlund, Tyler Graovac, Erik Haula, Ryan White and Marco Scandella scored for the Wild.

Joel Armia, Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Adam Lowry and Mathieu Perreault scored for the Jets.

Canadiens 1, Blue Jackets 0 (OT)

Alex Galchenyuk scored on a power play at 3:53 of overtime to give Montreal a victory over Columbus at the Bell Centre.

Carey Price made 26 saves for the Canadiens while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 shots for Columbus.

Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO)

Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in a shootout as Florida snapped a four-game home losing streak, defeating Carolina at the BB&T Center.

Jaromir Jagr and Vincent Trocheck scored regulation goals for the Panthers. Jagr, 45, has 12 goals this season and 761 in his stellar career. Trocheck has a team-best 22 goals this season.

Lee Stempniak and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes.

Flames 2, Kings 1 (OT)

TJ Brodie scored at 1:47 of overtime to lead Calgary over Los Angeles at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Micheal Ferland also scored for the Flames. Brian Elliott made 28 saves to post his fourth straight win.

Tanner Pearson scored for the Kings. Ben Bishop stopped 28 shots in his debut in net for the Kings.

Red Wings 3, Canucks 3 (OT)

Justin Abdelkader's power-play goal at 3:31 of overtime gave Detroit a victory over Vancouver.

Frans Nielsen scored the Red Wings' other two goals, while Markus Granlund and Reid Boucher tallied for the Canucks.

Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek and Canucks counterpart Ryan Miller both posted 25 saves.

Sharks 3, Maple Leafs 1

Tomas Hertl scored with 1:23 left to give San Jose a win over Toronto.

Hertl scored his eighth goal of the season with a wrist shot that beat Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen.

Joe Pavelski and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Sharks while Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs.