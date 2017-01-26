NFL draft: Ranking the 6 quarterbacks at 2017 Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — From the moment that Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson turned down an invitation to the Senior Bowl, the buzz at the event took a nosedive — and no more than at any position than quarterback.

The six who are playing in the event all have their virtues, but they also come with a lot of questions. There isn’t a Day 1 starter in the group, and there might not be a Year 1 starter (outside of the team drafting them facing unusual circumstances) either.

Those searching for the next Dak Prescott here will be sadly disappointed. And really, that would be a case of revisionist history as Prescott — though we liked him a lot as our No. 37 overall prospect in 2016 — had an OK but hardly special week a year ago in Mobile. The star here was Carson Wentz.

Although there is one day left of practice on Thursday for this year’s Senior Bowl, plus Saturday’s game, there’s a pretty good feel for the quarterbacks from this group and how they are stacking up.

Here is how we would rank the six to this point:

View photos Pitt’s Nathan Peterman might be the best Senior Bowl QB, but he’s not the next Carson Wentz. (AP) More

Nate Peterman, Pitt — A nice week from Peterman thus far. After a few early wobblers in Wednesday’s practice, he ripped a few balls that cut through the wind better and showed that he has a little hot sauce when he needs it. There might not be anything amazing in his game, and he’s right above that height cutoff (6-foot-2 ½) where some old-school coaches and evaluators might grumble a bit.

But overall, he throws well on the move, gets rid of it smoothly and doesn’t have mechanics that a QB coach is going to have to strip down and rebuild. A team could do a lot worse, and the Chicago Bears’ staff appears to be taking a liking to him. He has been getting most of the first-team reps and doing well with them.

The best throw we’ve seen to date was Peterman hitting Florida International TE Jonnu Smith on a gorgeous sideline pass where only Smith, covered closely by a linebacker, could catch it. In a middling-at-best group, it’s throws like that one that will stick in evaluators’ minds leaving Mobile.

Peterman entered this week as the best of the lot of QBs, and that has not changed. We’ve also not been blown away, but he certainly hasn’t been bad at all.

Best-guess draft range: Peterman had a chance to work his way into being a top-75 pick. At worst, he likely won’t fall too far into Round 4.

Davis Webb, Cal — Coming into the week, Peterman and Webb had the best chances to boost their stocks. Peterman has held steady. Webb has been uneven. Not awful by any means, as he got a little more comfortable during the week, but the improvement has been subtle.

Webb throws a pretty ball, has the ideal size a team wants (6-foot-4 5/8, 229 pounds) and has a good makeup. He’s a coach’s son, worked in two different systems in college at Texas Tech and Cal (both “Air Raid” offenses but ones he said were vastly different from each other), and has not looked uncomfortable dropping from center, which he never did in college. Credit his former QB coach, Jim Zorn, for helping on that aspect.

But Webb also has scattershot accuracy, still is learning how to call plays in the huddle (also very new) and will have to overcome the small-hand stigma that the man he replaced at Cal, Jared Goff, faced a year ago. Remember what Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson said about hand size at the NFL scouting combine last year? We do, and Jackson’s staff is coaching Webb this week.

