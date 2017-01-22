NBA-Highlights of Saturday's NBA games

Jan 21 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of the National Basketball Association games on Saturday:

Spurs 118, Cavaliers 115

Kawhi Leonard capped his career-high, 41-point night with a dunk in the final seconds and the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 118-115 overtime victory Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James tied up Leonard for a jump ball with 13 seconds left and the Cavs down 3. James won the tip, but the ball was headed out of bounds when Kevin Love saved it and fired it behind his back inbounds. Leonard caught the pass and sprinted to the other end for the dunk and the clincher with four seconds left.

Pistons 113, Wizards 112

Marcus Morris made a putback at the buzzer to give Detroit a victory over Washington at The Palace.

The Pistons, who gave away a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, got off three shots during a wild scramble in the closing seconds before Morris' game-winner. Morris finished with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Hornets 112, Nets 105

Nicolas Batum converted a four-point play and hit another 3-pointer in a span of 31 seconds down the stretch, and Charlotte pulled out a victory over Brooklyn at the Spectrum Center.

Batum hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and converted the free throw to give the Hornets the lead for good at 101-98 with 3:21 left. Then he hit another 3-pointer on the Hornets' next possession to push the lead to 104-98 with 2:50 remaining. The Hornets pushed the lead to nine from there and never let the Nets closer than five again.

Hawks 110, 76ers 93

Philadelphia, which had won eight of its past 10 games, are no longer pushovers, but the 76ers remain foils for Atlanta.

Paul Millsap had 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawks took advantage of the absence of rookie standout Joel Embiid and 21 Philadelphia turnovers en route to victory.

Trail Blazers 127, Celtics 123 (overtime)

Portland ended a four-game losing streak and rode star guard Damian Lillard to a victory over Boston in overtime.

Lillard, who had three points at halftime, scored 25 points after the break, seven of them in overtime, as the Trail Blazers handed the Celtics their second straight home loss.

Heat 109, Bucks 97

Dion Waiters tied his career high with 33 points to lead the Miami Heat to their third straight win, beating Milwaukee at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Suns 107, Knicks 105

Devin Booker poured in 26 points, including what turned out to be the game-winner, to give Phoenix a win over New York at Madison Square Garden.

Booker's backcourt mate, Eric Bledsoe, contributed 23 points and seven assists for the Suns. Center Tyson Chandler grabbed 16 rebounds, extending his streak to seven straight games with at least 15 rebounds, a team record.

Rockets 119, Grizzlies 95

James Harden posted another double-double with 29 points with 10 assists and forward Sam Dekker scored a career-high 30 points as Houston cruised to a victory over Memphis at FedExForum.

Harden did much of his damage at the foul line, where he was 11 of 12. He finished 7 of 9 from the floor and 4 of 6 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds, three steals, and six turnovers. Dekker made 12 of 19 shots and was 6 of 11 behind the arc.

Nuggets 123, Clippers 98

Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Wilson Chandler had 16 points and seven rebounds as Denver beat Los Angeles.

Danilo Gallinari and Will Barton scored 18 points apiece for Denver, which led by as many as 35 in the rout.

Jazz 109, Pacers 100

George Hill scored a season-high 30 points in his first game against his former team and Utah ran away with a victory over Indiana.

Gordon Hayward added 27 points while Rudy Gobert chipped in 19 points and 11 rebounds for Utah. The Jazz won a season-best sixth straight game.

Bulls 102, Kings 99

Dwyane Wade scored 30 points and made several defensive stops in the fourth quarter, and Chicago held on for a win over Sacramento.

Jimmy Butler added 23 points for the Bulls. Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 14-9 on its home court.