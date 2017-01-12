Los Angeles Rams make historic move, name Sean McVay next head coach

The Los Angeles Rams focused on Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay in their hiring process, and they didn’t let McVay’s age stop them from naming him their next head coach.

McVay, 30, becomes the youngest head coach in NFL history. He beats the record set by Lane Kiffin, who was four months shy of his 32nd birthday when the Oakland Raiders hired him in 2007. The Rams announced the move Thursday afternoon.

The move is a significant shift from the last head coach. Jeff Fisher was the longest tenured coach in the NFL, before he was fired. When Fisher coached his first NFL game, McVay was eight years old. But the Rams needed some new ideas, particularly for an offense that has been terrible for years.

The move to go with McVay over other offensive coordinators like Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots or Anthony Lynn of the Buffalo Bills is risky, because of McVay’s age and lack of experience. He became a full-fledged NFL assistant in 2010 and the Redskins’ coordinator in 2014. But he has had a lot of success calling Washington’s offense. Kirk Cousins had 4,917 yards last season, third-best in the NFL.

McVay’s No. 1 priority will be turning 2016 first overall pick Jared Goff into a top-level quarterback. Goff did not play well as a rookie, but having an offensive-minded head coach who drew rave reviews from Redskins players might help. The Rams haven’t finished better than 21st in the NFL in points scored since 2006. They were dead last in points and yards last season.

The Rams didn’t do much to inspire anyone last year, especially on offense. Maybe some new – and definitely young – blood will spark the franchise and get Los Angeles excited.

